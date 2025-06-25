OSCE Mission Hands Over Specialized Vehicles to Kosovo Police to Improve Public Safety and Security

The OSCE Mission in Kosovo handed over five specialized vehicles to the Kosovo Police K9 unit on 24 June 2025 to enhance the operational capabilities of police canine teams.

The vehicles, specially modified to support the safe and efficient transport of police dogs and their handlers during critical missions, will improve the mobility and responsiveness of K9 teams deployed in various security operations.

In addition, the Mission has overseen essential repairs to the existing kennels used by the K9 unit. These upgrades include improved ventilation systems, structural reinforcements, and enhanced sanitation facilities to ensure the wellbeing and readiness of the police dogs. The kennel repairs are a vital part of maintaining high standards of care and ensuring that the canine officers are in optimal condition to perform their specialized duties.

“The safety and security of all communities living in Kosovo remains our key priority,” said Ambassador Gerard McGurk, Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, speaking at the handover event. “The delivery of specialized vehicles and the renovation of the K9 kennels represent tangible steps towards strengthening public safety and building trust across all communities in Kosovo,” he added.

Kosovo Police General Director, Colonel Gazmend Hoxha, said that the longstanding co-operation with the OSCE has been instrumental in advancing the capabilities of the Kosovo Police. He underlined that the partnership is vital for improving the police’s ability to detect and confiscate illicit arms and explosives, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Kosovo.

The initiative is part of an extra-budgetary project funded by the Government of Germany and the European Union, focused on strengthening the canine capacity of Kosovo’s police services to detect and confiscate small arms and light weapons (SALW), ammunition, and explosives — key priorities for maintaining public safety and security. As part of the same project, the Mission built a training polygon for the K9 unit in 2023.

Through this support, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo is contributing to the long-term development and modernization of the police K9 unit. These improvements not only enhance operational efficiency but also demonstrate a shared dedication to security, professionalism, and the welfare of police dogs. The strengthened K9 capacity will play a crucial role in countering illegal arms trafficking and explosives, thereby fostering a safer environment for all people of Kosovo.