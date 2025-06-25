OSCE convenes high-level Annual Security Review Conference to address the current security situation in the OSCE area

Vienna, 25 June 2025 – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is holding a two-day Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC) in Vienna on 25 and 26 June 2025.

As one the OSCE’s principal fora to address regional security challenges, the ASRC offers a crucial platform for reviewing the current security landscape and the efforts undertaken by the OSCE and its 57 participating States to promote peace and stability across the region.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, addressed the volatile security environment in the OSCE area.

“We live in an age of intense geopolitical confrontation. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine violates the UN Charter and the Helsinki principles. This war fundamentally undermines the security order in Europe,” stated Minister Valtonen. “As Chair of the OSCE, we stand with Ukraine and with the brave Ukrainians defending their country and the European security order.”

Minister Valtonen also noted that this year’s ASRC is especially significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of both the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Helsinki Final Act—marking a milestone that reinforces our shared commitments to peace, security, and cooperation during Finland’s 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship.

She further remarked, “Finland’s upcoming Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Cooperation later this year will deepen discussions on key themes emphasized throughout our agenda, including resilience and Women, Peace and Security.”

The opening session featured remarks from OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Minister Elina Valtonen, OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya , and Finland’s Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy Outi Holopainen.

Following the interventions from all keynote speakers and delegations, the concluding session will provide a summary of the ASRC’s key take-aways. Side events on the margins of the Conference will allow for a deeper exploration of specific topics, separate to the main conference.