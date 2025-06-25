Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal

CANADA, June 25 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The prime ministers underscored the strong and dynamic relationship between Canada and Estonia. They discussed opportunities to strengthen shared priorities – including in commerce, defence, and energy – and to bolster co-operation on critical minerals.

The two leaders underscored their steadfast support for Ukraine and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney outlined Canada’s plan to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces – meeting the NATO 2 per cent target this year and accelerating defence investments in the years ahead.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Michal agreed to remain in close contact.

