Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon

CANADA, June 25 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The leaders discussed strengthening collaboration between the NATO Alliance and its Indo-Pacific partners to address shared challenges.

Prime Minister Carney shared Canada’s plan to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces – meeting the NATO 2 per cent target this year and accelerating defence investments in the years ahead. The leaders explored opportunities to deepen collaboration through Canada’s new defence procurement strategy and New Zealand’s Defence Capability Plan.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to global security and their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney spoke about efforts in Canada to make housing more affordable and remove barriers to internal trade. The leaders also discussed deepening trade and commercial ties between Canada and New Zealand, including through the CPTPP.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact.