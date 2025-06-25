Carry The Load Awards $125,000 in Scholarships to Children of Fallen U.S. Military Service Members and First Responders

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. “This isn’t just support for me, but this is support for all my siblings and my entire family,” says Kathryn Scorza, 2025 scholarship recipient. Carry The Load Ambassador Michael Flowers awards a scholarship to Lizzie Rule.

Scholarships recognize the dedication of seven deserving students across the country

More than just financial assistance, our most important mission is to ensure these families know they are not alone.” — Michael Flowers, Carry The Load ambassador, Marine veteran

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carry The Load, a national nonprofit veteran and first responder service organization, has awarded $125,000 to seven students who have lost a parent in service to our country. This marks the third year for Carry The Load’s scholarship program, and the organization’s highest award amount for children of the fallen to date.

“More than just financial assistance, our most important mission is to ensure these families know they are not alone. There is a lasting community of support that will always stand with them,” says Michael Flowers, Carry The Load ambassador, founder of the scholarship program, and Marine Corps veteran. “Every story is deeply personal. Our intention is to honor the legacy of the fallen by investing in the strength and character of their children.”

Carry The Load encourages peer-to-peer fundraising throughout the year to strengthen nationwide services such as counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, and more. The Carry The Load scholarship program program is a separate initiative that focuses on helping children of the fallen thrive as they pursue higher education.

"This program was made possible by our generous sponsors, empathetic volunteer review board, and the ambitious students who applied," says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran. "We will continue to award scholarships in years to come with partners committed to purpose."

2025 Carry The Load Scholarship sponsors include Behr, INDCO & PARTNERS, Jersey Mike’s Subs Houston, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Prologis, Sandy & Keith Oden, Skybox Critical Operations, Stelos Alliance, TradeLane Properties, and The Texas Irish Foundation.

The 2026 scholarship application will open between January 1 through March 31. It is open to any child of a fallen first responder or U.S. military service member who is interested in furthering their education beyond high school. There are no geographic restrictions. Students can earn up to $30,000 in scholarship funds. All recipients are evaluated through an independent committee of Carry The Load leadership and volunteers.

“We have seen how this has made a significant impact on the lives of past recipients and look forward to reaching our goal of $250,000 in scholarship funds through individual personal donations and corporate sponsors next year,” adds Flowers.

True to its mission of providing active ways to honor the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families, Carry The Load hosts year-round volunteer opportunities and signature events on Patriot Day (Sept. 11), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), and Memorial Day (May 25, 2026) nationwide. Learn more at www.carrytheload.org.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Carry The Load has earned a 4/4 Star rating on Charity Navigator and is a designated Combined Federal Campaign charity #20469. For more information, visit www.carrytheload.org or carrytheload.org/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

