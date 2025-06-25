DOJ Resumes FCPA Enforcement with New Guidelines

DOJ Issues New Guidelines for FCPA Investigations and Enforcement

On June 9, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a Memorandum titled “Guidelines for Investigations and Enforcement of the FCPA.” The Guidelines build on the Executive Order (discussed in our previous Commentary), which paused FCPA enforcement for up to 180 days and instructed the DOJ to issue revised policies designed to promote American interests. They also provide more detailed criteria for implementing the February 5, 2025, Memorandum from Attorney General Pam Bondi titled, “Total Elimination of Cartels and Transnational Criminal Organizations,” which directed FCPA prosecutors to prioritize bribery cases involving human smuggling and narcotics and firearms trafficking by TCOs and cartels.

The Guidelines are intended to limit undue burdens on American companies that operate abroad and prioritize enforcement actions against substantial misconduct that directly undermines U.S. economic and national security interests. An overarching goal of the Guidelines is to vindicate the interests of law-abiding U.S. companies against competitors that obtain an unfair business advantage by bribing foreign officials.

In furtherance of these objectives, the Guidelines require prosecutors to consider the following non-exhaustive factors when deciding whether to bring an FCPA investigation or enforcement action.

Matters Involving Cartels and TCOs: A “primary” consideration is whether the alleged misconduct: (i) is associated with the criminal operations of a cartel or TCO; (ii) utilizes money launderers or shell companies that engage in money laundering for cartels or TCOs; or (iii) is linked to employees of state-owned entities or other foreign officials who have received bribes from cartels or TCOs. This enforcement priority is consistent with the Executive Order and the Attorney General’s February 5, 2025, Memorandum, and indicates that the DOJ may focus attention on particular regions, including Latin America and South America. However, this marks a notable departure from previous enforcement practices, as historically, FCPA cases involving cartels and TCOs have been rare.

While the DOJ has thus emphasized that this enforcement shift is not intended to place an increased focus on particular individuals or companies on the basis of their nationality, the emphasis on U.S. companies’ access to fair competition is an obvious indication that bribery of foreign government officials by non-U.S. companies will draw particular scrutiny from the DOJ, at least to the extent that the bribe payments put any U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage. Indeed, the Guidelines make a point of noting that “[t]he most blatant bribery schemes have historically been committed by foreign companies, as reflected by the fact that the most significant FCPA enforcement actions—measured both by the scope of misconduct and the size of the monetary penalties imposed—have been overwhelmingly brought against foreign companies.”

Matters that Advance U.S. National Security: Another key consideration is whether the alleged misconduct presents an urgent threat to U.S. national security, which could result from the bribery of corrupt foreign officials involving key infrastructure or assets (e.g., minerals, deep water ports) that are critical to the U.S. defense and intelligence industries.

These non-exhaustive factors are not determinative on their own, and the Guidelines state that a wide range of considerations may be evaluated in particular circumstances. Indeed, the Guidelines note that prosecutors may need to begin investigations without knowing whether these non-exhaustive factors apply, as uncovering the relevant facts often requires further inquiry. Overall, these factors indicate that future FCPA enforcement efforts will focus on significant bribery schemes that pose risks to U.S. national interests or involve cartels and TCOs, and that the DOJ retains substantial discretion in determining whether to initiate FCPA investigations and enforcement actions.

The Guidelines also include notable procedural changes to FCPA enforcement. Moving forward, prosecutors must:

Obtain Senior Authorization to Initiate a New FCPA Investigation: Prior to initiating any new FCPA investigation or enforcement action, prosecutors must receive authorization from the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division or a more senior DOJ official—all of whom are political appointees. Previously, new FCPA cases could be initiated by career DOJ prosecutors.

Prosecutors must consider the disruption to lawful business and the impact on a company’s business operations throughout an FCPA investigation. Thus, prosecutors must proceed with their investigation as expeditiously as possible and consider the “collateral consequences” throughout an investigation and not just at the resolution phase. Consider Deferring to Another Enforcement Authority: The Guidelines also emphasize that prosecutors should prioritize cases that warrant investigation by the DOJ (e.g., where U.S. interests are implicated) and consider whether to defer to appropriate regulators or foreign enforcement authorities that are willing and able to address the alleged misconduct. Notably, in his June 10 remarks, Galeotti made clear that “the Criminal Division won’t hesitate to work with our foreign counterparts or domestic regulators to provide assistance and ensure that those countries and regulators can vindicate their interests and pursue their mandates.” The Guidelines, however, do not specify whether the DOJ intends to continue its longstanding practice of conducting parallel investigations in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and foreign regulators.

The Guidelines note that, in determining whether to investigate or prosecute an FCPA matter, DOJ prosecutors must still follow other applicable policies, including the Department’s Principles of Federal Prosecution of Business Organizations, which require prosecutors to consider, among other factors, the nature and seriousness of the offenses and the deterrent effect of prosecution. In addition, the Guidelines provide that the DOJ retains prosecutorial discretion to continue or terminate any previously ongoing enforcement actions based on the totality of the circumstances. During the FCPA enforcement pause following the Executive Order, the DOJ reportedly closed nearly half of its then-pending FCPA investigations. The Guidelines and other relevant Department policies will govern current and future FCPA investigations enforcement actions.

Observations

The shift in FCPA enforcement priorities and practices signaled by the Guidelines provide an opportunity for companies to re-evaluate relevant aspects of their corporate compliance programs, including risk assessments, third-party management, and internal investigations. In this regard, key takeaways from the Guidelines include the following: