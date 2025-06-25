Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Youth in Action Expo opening ceremony

TOPIC: "Own Your Power: Learn, Lead, and Lift Others"

Programme Director, Ms. Rene Van Den Heever,

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers,

Alderman Eddie Andrews, Executive Deputy Mayor of the City of Cape Town,

Ms. Tracy Mkhize, Acting CEO of CTICC,

Officials from the Presidency and local government,

Educators and parents,

Partners and sponsors,

And most importantly our young people in attendance today,

Good morning,

I am so excited to join you at the 2025 Youth in Action Expo, hosted in this vibrant space of innovation, courage, and possibility. Thank you to the City of Cape Town, the Gift of the Givers Foundation, our education sector, civil society, and each exhibitor who has made this platform possible.

Today, we are not just addressing young people; we are speaking to the future CEOs, scientists, artists, engineers, farmers, educators, and changemakers of South Africa.

You are the hope we carry and the power we must unlock.

I am a firm believer that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but rather the leaders of today as leadership is something that is shaped throughout one’s life – whether as a class rep, captain of the debating society, drama club or soccer team. We harness our leadership capabilities throughout our schooling career through our various interactions.

Therefore let me start by congratulating all of your for making it to this year’s Expo. I am confident that your presence here today will open a completely new old of endless opportunities, bringing each and every one of you closer to your dreams.

My fellow youth, we meet at the end of youth month commemorating 49 years since the June 16, 1976 uprising where the youth stood at the forefront of the liberation of our country. They were determined, fearless and relentless in pursuing a future South Africa they wanted to live in.

Guided by the Freedom Charter, they fundamentally believed that South Africa belongs to all, black and white. As we celebrate 70 years of the Freedom Charter tomorrow, let us ask ourselves what lessons we can draw from the youth of 1976 to make a meaningful contribution to a future South Africa.

The theme for this year’s youth month is “Skills for the changing world - Empowering youth for meaningful economic participation.” In this line with this, today’s expo is therefore seminal as a platform to connect young people with career pathways, educational opportunities and job prospects.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are all well aware of the plight of youth from our communities. Our peers are unemployed, some drowning in depression, susceptible to negative influences and finding themselves in drugs and crime.

It is for this reason that as government, together with our social partners such as Gift of Givers commit ourselves to work tirelessly to improve the plight of youth in our country. We are working across all sectors of government to strengthen the economy, drive skills development, and connect young people with real opportunities.

Whether you are headed to a university, TVET College, or into the world of business, government has made great strides to support you on your journey.

Through the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), we continue to expand access to universities and TVET colleges. Institutions across the country are offering programmes in engineering, technology, business, hospitality, agriculture, and so much more. Through public sector investment, the post-schooling sector has transformed to doing online applications with majority of the institutions having waivered the application fee. We therefore encourage Grade 12 learners who are yet to apply to institutions of learning to do so immediately after today.

Through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), government ensures that students coming from poor and working class backgrounds are not left behind as a result of their inability to afford education by providing funding for qualifying students to study at the institution of their choice. I must state that myself am a beneficiary of NSFAS having completed by undergraduate degree with the help of NSFAS funding.

Additionally, there are scholarships and bursaries offered by various government departments and private sector partners. The various stalls from the different partners will have more information and we urge you to visit them.

Compatriots,

Because we know that education does not only happen in lecture halls, many of you are passionate about starting your own businesses or pursuing careers in sports, arts and culture, there are equally of plenty opportunities waiting for you.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture supports youth through development programmes, creative arts grants, and sporting academies. We want to see more young people telling their stories, performing on stages, creating jobs, and flying the flag on the sports field. From this collective seated here today, we want to see the future Grammy Award winning artists like Tyla and Trevor Noah, World Cup winning sportsmen like Siya Kolisi and Miss Universe winning models such as Zozibini Tunzi.

For those of you with entrepreneurial ambitions, government and its partners are investing in youth-owned businesses. From start-up funding to business mentorship programmes provided by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the Department of Small Business Development among other, government is committed to creating an enabling environment for you to build and own your future.

For those of us who are still in school, we continue to invest in safe and supportive learning environments. We know that learners cannot thrive in fear. That is why we are working to promote safe schools, free from drugs, bullying, violence, and gangsterism. Our schools must be places of dignity, safety, and growth. They must be places where we Learn, Lead, and Lift Others.

We will only Learn, Lead and Lift Others when we maintain the basic principles of discipline, dedication, respect and compassion for others. Owning our poor as youth of 2025 like the youth of 1976 can only happen when we refuse to do that which robes us of our future.

I therefore challenge you today to remain steadfast in your path to a prosperous future – work hard, stay on cause and importantly, choose your friends wisely.

Before I conclude,

I want to pay tribute to Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman and the Gift of the Givers as a shining example of how one organisation, powered by volunteers, can bring hope to millions.

I challenge you today: get involved. Volunteer. Give your time. Help someone without expecting something in return. Whether it is cleaning your street, tutoring a classmate, or joining a community project your hands can heal and your voice can uplift.

Volunteering teaches humility, builds networks, opens doors and more than anything it reminds us that we are powerful when we serve.

In closing,

I want to repeat, you are not the leaders of tomorrow. You are the leaders right now!!

Let us rise with purpose. Let us choose discipline over distraction. Let us honour those who paved the way by walking it with integrity.

And as you leave this room today, ask yourself this: What am I doing with the power I already have? Am I letting it go to waste or am I working towards changing the lives of my family, transforming my community and my country?

Let us own our power by learning, leading and lifting others.

I thank you and wish you well.