Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa urges public caution as intense cold front approaches Western and Northern Cape

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, is urging communities to exercise extreme caution ahead of an intense cold front expected to impact parts of the Northern and Western Cape from Wednesday, 25 June to Friday, 27 June 2025.

According to the South African Weather Service, the cold front will make landfall on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, over the south-western parts of the country, bringing with it a combination of heavy rainfall, strong winds, snow, and extremely rough sea conditions.

The SAWS warns the public of the following possible impacts:

1. Heavy rainfall is anticipated over the western parts of the Western Cape, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas, which could lead to localised flooding on Wednesday into Thursday (25–26 June).

2. Roads may become wet and slippery, significantly increasing the risk of road accidents. The public, especially motorists, are urged to drive with caution, reduce speed, and avoid flooded roads.

3. Strong, gusty winds over the interior may cause localised structural damage and uproot trees, posing risks to property and lives.

4. Cold to very cold conditions are expected, with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, extending into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

Expected Impacts for Maritime Sector:

1. Gale force winds and rough seas with wave heights of 5.5 to 7.5 metres are expected along the Northern Cape and Western Cape coastlines.

2. This could cause major disruptions to fishing and port operations, and increase the risk of vessels capsizing and accidents at sea.

3. Coastal residents, fishers, and beachgoers are strongly advised to stay away from the shoreline and adhere to maritime safety warnings.

As the cold front moves eastward, the Eastern Cape is expected to feel its impact on Thursday, 26 June, with strong, damaging winds spreading across much of the province, a province already susceptible to weather-related incidents.

By Friday, 27 June, cold and windy conditions will extend over parts of the interior of the eastern provinces, with daytime temperatures falling into the cold category.

“As government, we are deeply concerned about the possible impact of this approaching cold front. We call on all residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and take precautionary steps to protect their lives and property,” Minister Hlabisa said.

The Minister has also called upon municipalities, provincial disaster management centres, and all stakeholders in affected provinces to be on high alert, activate contingency plans, and ensure quick response measures are in place to assist communities in need.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, CoGTA

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

