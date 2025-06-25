Eastern Cape Provincial Government welcomes NIU's decisive action at Mthatha

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government welcomes and commends the swift and decisive intervention by the South African Police Service’s National Intervention Unit (NIU), which led to the fatal shooting of six heavily armed suspects on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Monday night.

The suspects, believed to have been involved in violent extortion and criminal networks operating in and around Mthatha, opened fire on law enforcement officials during an intelligence-led operation. The officers responded in self-defence, resulting in the deaths of all six suspects.

The Provincial Government recognises the bravery and professionalism of the NIU and other SAPS members who risk their lives daily to protect communities. Their work is a strong message that crime and lawlessness will not be tolerated in the Eastern Cape.

Government is encouraged by SAPS’ commitment to restoring safety and order, particularly in areas plagued by extortion, business robberies, and taxi-related violence, and further notes the activation of forensic services and the involvement of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to ensure full transparency and accountability.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government remains committed to working with the SAPS, community policing forums, and all stakeholders to build safer communities and dismantle criminal networks threatening the safety and economic stability of the province.

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

