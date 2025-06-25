Water and Sanitation on continued drop in water levels at Mpumalanga Province

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the residents of the Mpumalanga Province to be responsible and use water wisely and sparingly, as water levels continue to drop in the listed dams and water management areas across the province.

The latest DWS State of Reservoirs report issued on 23 June 2025 indicates that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province further dropped from last week’s 99.5% to 99.3%. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) also recorded declines, with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 94.8% to 94.5% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping from 98.9% to 98.7%.

The districts also recorded declines in water levels:

Ehlanzeni dropped from 97.1% to 97.0%

Gert Sibande from 100.2% to 100.0%

Nkangala from 100.7% to 100.4%

Most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded declines and the rest remained unchanged in water volumes. The dams which recorded declines include:

Blyderivierpoort: 100.2% to 100.1%

Driekoppies Dam: 94.0% to 93.8%

Klipkopjes Dam: 100.0% to 99.6%

Da Gama Dam: 99.8% to 99.3%

Inyaka Dam: 99.1% to 99.0%

Ohrigstad Dam: 78.3% to 77.2%

Dams that recorded unchanged water levels:

Buffelskloof Dam: 100.3%

Witklip Dam: 100.2%

Primkop Dam: 100.6%

Kwena Dam: 100.3%

In Gert Sibande District, most dams recorded declines with the exception of:

Vygeboom Dam: 100.3%

Heyshope Dam: 100.4%

Dams in decline:

Grootdraai Dam: 100.6% to 100.4%

Nooitgedacht Dam: 100.3% to 100.2%

Jericho Dam: 100.9% to 100.3%

Westoe Dam: 94.7% to 93.3%

Morgenstond Dam: 100.2% to 100.1%

In the Nkangala District:

Middelburg Dam increased from 97.7% to 98.0%

Loskop Dam remained unchanged at 100.7%

Witbank Dam dropped from 102.5% to 100.9%

Rhenosterkop Dam dropped from 100.4% to 100.2%

Although most dams in the Mpumalanga Province remain above full capacity, the Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that South Africa is a water-scarce country and one of the thirty driest nations in the world, which makes water conservation a national priority. A sustainable and reliable water supply depends not only on natural resources but also on how responsibly citizens use the available water.

The Department also urges communities to act responsibly and take proactive steps to reduce water consumption and water losses. Water security for the current and future generations depends on our responsible use of the available water and water resources.

Enquiries:

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

#ServiceDeliveryZA