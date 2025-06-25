Fort Valley, GA — In response to a recent uptick in violent and criminal activity, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), in partnership with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Valley Police Department, Byron Police Department, and the Department of Juvenile Justice, conducted Operation Lockdown on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

This multi-agency effort targeted individuals engaged in ongoing criminal activity, with a focus on those with active warrants and serious supervision violations. As part of the operation, officers served warrants, conducted searches, and interviewed supervisees and known associates.

A key outcome was the arrest of a suspect found in possession of a stolen firearm linked to a May 2025 shooting in Fort Valley. The individual now faces multiple felony charges, including drug and firearm offenses and a probation violation.

“This was more than just a compliance operation—it was a disruption in the cycle of violence affecting our community,” said James Bergman, Director of Special Operations for DCS. “Recovering a weapon tied to a local shooting demonstrates the value of intelligence-led enforcement. Strategic efforts like this are essential to public safety, and we’re proud to stand with our partners in that mission.”

The intelligence-driven operation resulted in multiple arrests, the recovery of additional illegal firearms, and significant drug seizures, contributing to a safer community.

“The partnership we have with DCS is critical to the safety of the community as a whole,” said Lieutenant Joe Gunn of the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.

Through collaboration and shared commitment, DCS and its law enforcement partners continue to protect Georgia’s communities and build public trust. Our work is grounded in accountability, partnership, and a relentless dedication to public safety.

About The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.