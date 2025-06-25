Press Conference held for 2025 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships

MACAU, June 25 - The 2025 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships press conference was held at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. The event, title-sponsored and co-hosted by SJM Resorts, S.A. (“SJM”), was announced to take place at the Macau Tennis Academy from December 1 to 7, marking the fifth consecutive year of this year-end tennis spectacle in Macau.

The 2025 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships is organized by the Tennis Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Sports Youth Program Center of the Central Radio and Television Station, the Chinese Tennis Association, and the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government. The event is title-sponsored and co-hosted by SJM Resorts, S.A. (“SJM”), co-organized by the Chinese Tennis Sports of Beijing Co., Ltd. and the Macau Tennis Association, and is operated by Beijing CTA Tour Sport Management Co., Ltd. and International Media Port (Shanghai) Culture Development Co., Ltd.

CTA was established in 2020, and SJM successfully brought the year-end finals to Macau in the following years, serving as the title sponsor for five years in a row. The 2025 CTA Tour commenced in April from Huzhou, followed by nationwide competition, the circuit will culminate in Macau this December. The event will feature men's and women's singles and doubles, with 16 singles players and eight doubles teams competing in round-robin group stages followed by knockout rounds. By hosting this marquee tournament for the fifth straight year, Macau showcases its enhanced expertise in mega-event capacity and resource integration, while underscoring its steadfast commitment to deeper integration into the Greater Bay Area initiative, further catalyzing cultural exchange and regional cohesion.

Distinguished guests attending the press conference included Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Ms. Zheng Jie, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Tennis Association, Grand Slam doubles champion and 2008 Olympic women doubles bronze medalist; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Ma Iao Iao, Chairman of the Macau Tennis Association; Ms. Ng Ioc Leng, President of the Macau Tennis Association; and Mr. Wei Shengfan, Chairman of Beijing CTA Tour Sport Management Co., Ltd.

Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, stated: "This year's CTA Tour is currently holding tour stops in multiple cities across the country. In December, China's top tennis players will gather in Macau to contend at the year-end finals. Over the past four years, when the tournament was held in Macau, it received enthusiastic support from local residents, visitors, and media partners. The continuation of this event in Macau will further promote tennis development, advance the integration of 'Sports + Tourism,' and contribute to the sustainable diversification of Macau's economy."

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A., remarked: "As a national-level professional tennis platform, the CTA Tour plays a pivotal role in identifying and developing emerging talent, while steadily elevating China’s standing on the global tennis stage. The December Finals in Macau will extend the nationwide enthusiasm sparked by the National Games and sustain engagement across the sporting community. At the same time, it will reaffirm Macau’s strategic role in the Greater Bay Area’s sports development framework, and reflect SJM’s continued commitment to supporting national sports priorities and fostering 'Sports+ Tourism' integration in line with Macau’s economic diversification objectives. "

Ms. Zhou Bing, Tournament Director of the CTA Tour Finals, spoke in her address: "This year marks the fifth consecutive edition of the tournament in Macau, reaffirming the city's commitment to establishing itself as a 'City of Sports'. In addition to ensuring premium venue facilities and event services, this year’s tournament will introduce distinctive highlights for athletes and visiting teams during their stay in Macau. We will enhance promotional outreach across the Greater Bay Area through comprehensive media exposure and continuous digital

promotion of tournament updates and key attractions while also offering complimentary gifts for Macau residents and tennis enthusiasts."

Beyond the elite on-court showdowns, featured activities will amplify this year's event highlights, including inviting renowned tennis enthusiasts to Macau for tournament spectating and exhibition matches. Ticket holders with their event pass can enjoy complimentary access to the tournament's "Interactive Gaming Zone", explore the interactive "Cultural & Creative Zone" and redeem exclusive discounts for tourism, dining, and retail across Macau. Signature programs, including the multi-year "Macau Special Olympics Interaction Camp" and "Dialogues with Outstanding Athletes" sharing session, will return. The National Family Cup Tennis Invitational Tournament will again be held concurrently at the Macau Tennis Academy. The organizing committee also plans community initiatives—bringing tennis into schools and neighborhoods—to broaden participation and increase appreciation for the sport.

Notably, the 2025 "Zheng Jie Cup" Elite Junior Tennis Training Camp will debut in Macau. Ms. Zheng Jie, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Tennis Association, Grand Slam doubles champion and 2008 Olympic women doubles bronze medalist, detailed her namesake tournament—founded by her in 2010—to promote junior tennis development. As a key component of the tournament, its elite training camp has provided a complimentary comprehensive program—including technical, tactical, physical, and psychological training—to top junior players selected from the tournament since 2015, becoming a vital talent pipeline.

This year's camp will feature the most competitive cohort in its history. Led by Zheng Jie and Zhang Yu, a star-studded national coaching team will deliver a professional training experience. Notably, outstanding junior players from Macau will be invited to train alongside national elites, fostering cross-regional exchange and thereby strengthening Macau's junior tennis development.

Ticket will be available for purchase via Damai and Go Out Mall platforms. In celebration of the fifth anniversary, a 50% discount is available for early bird purchasers, Macau residents, and local students. Follow official channels for on-sale notifications. For more tournament details, please follow CTA TOUR on WeChat Official Accounts.