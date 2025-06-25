Minister Gayton Mckenzie hosts Heritage Sector Bosberaad in Cape Town, 27 Jun

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, together with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe, will host a Heritage Sector Bosberaad on Friday, 27 June 2025 at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town, Western Cape.

This strategic engagement serves as a critical platform for dialogue and collaboration between government and heritage institutions. Under the theme, “Root for the Future: Reimagining Heritage for a New Era,” the Bosberaad aims to reposition the heritage sector as a key driver of socio-economic development, social cohesion, and cultural innovation.

The gathering will bring together key stakeholders, sector leaders, practitioners, and experts to engage in robust discussions. The focus will be on identifying practical solutions to current challenges, strengthening institutional capacity, improving governance and infrastructure, and innovating the ways in which heritage is preserved, presented, and accessed by the public.

The event will unfold as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 June 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse, Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town

NB: - Members of the media are invited to attend the opening session only.

For RSVPs, kindly please contact:

Mr. Madimetja Moleba

E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

