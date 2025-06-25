21st Century Cyber Charter School Celebrates Class of 2025 Graduates

21st Century Cyber Charter School honored its Class of 2025 graduates with heartfelt ceremonies in West Chester and Murrysville this June.

On June 5th and 9th, 21st Century Cyber Charter School (21CCCS) proudly celebrated the Class of 2025 with graduation ceremonies held in Murrysville and West Chester. These events marked the culmination of years of hard work, resilience, and personal and academic growth.

The Class of 2025 includes 174 students who graduated in June, as well as 29 students who completed their requirements earlier in January. Each ceremony featured inspiring student speeches that highlighted the unique and meaningful experiences our graduates had at 21CCCS.

Graduation Ceremony Speeches

Assistant Principal Melody Dunn and High School Principal Dr. Monica Frank both played pivotal roles in the ceremonies, delivering opening and closing remarks. Dr. Frank encouraged the Class of 2025 to reflect on their achievements and the support they received throughout their academic journey.

Dr. Frank remarked, “As we reach the conclusion of this incredible chapter, I want to offer both congratulations and a reminder. Graduation is not simply a ceremony to mark the end of high school—it is a rite of passage, a launching point into the next phase of your life. It is a celebration not only of academic achievement, but of the personal growth, inner strength, and perseverance that have brought you to this point. On behalf of the entire faculty and staff at 21st Century Cyber Charter School, we are so proud of each and every one of you. It has been a privilege to watch you grow, reach your goals, and arrive at this moment. Celebrate all that you have achieved. Be proud of who you are. And know that we believe deeply in what you will do next.”

Student speakers shared how the school’s flexible, supportive environment empowered them to grow, explore their interests, and prepare for the future. Their messages echoed a common theme: that with encouragement, compassion, and determination, anything is possible. 21CCCS extends heartfelt thanks to all our student speakers for their inspiring contributions.

Alivia: "I've learned that every experience has shaped who I am today. I'm a mosaic of the last four years: the people I care about, the people I've outgrown, the pets I once held, the experiences, and the moments that have all contributed to who I'm now. I'm proud of every one of you, whether you were an overachiever or someone just making the cut, because like a mosaic, every piece matters. Some are bold and bright, others subtle and quiet, but together, we create something far more beautiful."

Emery: “Once I got into my first live lab, my worries nearly disappeared. All the teachers were so attentive and quick to answer questions. They were kind and seemed genuinely to care about each of us. After a few weeks, the worries I had about online school began to fade. I honestly think I was getting more one-on-one time with teachers than I ever could in a traditional school setting. I am so thankful for each one of the teachers I have had during my time at 21CCCS.”

Jesica: “Attending online school has been its own unique journey. It took a lot of self-discipline, motivation, and pep talks. There were days where it felt challenging and isolating, and others where we discovered just how strong and capable we really are. It wasn’t always easy, but it taught us independence and resilience, skills that go far beyond any textbook. Today, we celebrate more than just finishing school. We celebrate the effort it took to keep going when it would’ve been easier to just quit. We celebrate the growth we don’t always see in ourselves until we look back. And we celebrate each other for making it here, together, even if we did it from different places.”

Alexis: “We each faced our own set of challenges and setbacks. Moments where we faced unexpected disappointments, or failures, and giving up felt like the only option. Whether it was a certain class, adjusting to cyber school, having no motivation, or feeling isolated, we didn’t let it stop us. It might’ve felt like the end, but it was only the edge of the beginning.”

Alivia: “First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow graduates for reaching this significant milestone in our lives. As we look back on our high school journey, it’s evident how much dedication and hard work we have put into getting to this moment. Since we chose to attend 21st Century Cyber Charter School, we have had the freedom to manage our schedules, yet we had to be independent and committed to our studies. But our commitment doesn’t end here.

A Note from the CEO of 21CCCS, Dr. Matthew Flannery

Dr. Matthew Flannery, CEO of 21CCCS, shared his pride in the tenacity and collaborative spirit of the Class of 2025:

“Congratulations to 21st Century Cyber Charter School's graduating class of 2025. There have been many challenges to endure throughout your high school career, and we are proud of the perseverance and collaborative spirit you have demonstrated repeatedly. On behalf of the staff at 21CCCS, we wish you the best of luck with your future endeavors and are confident you will achieve great success in the coming years.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2025!

21CCCS faculty and staff extend their best wishes as the 2025 graduates embark on the next chapter of their lives. As we celebrate this exceptional class, we also welcome a new wave of students who will begin their own journey at 21CCCS, ready to learn, grow, and discover their path forward.

