AI In Pharma Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The AI in pharma market size has shown exponential growth in recent years. Current data shows its jump from $2.92 billion in 2024 to an estimated $3.8 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.1%. This surge in the historic period can be attributed to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence AI for cost efficient drug discovery and the expanding implementation of AI in radiology.

As For The Future, How Is The AI In Pharma Market Anticipated To Grow?

The AI in pharma market size is forecasted for substantial growth in the upcoming years. Estimated numbers point towards a growth to $9.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.2%. Several factors contribute to this upswing in the forecast period, one of which is the adoption of cloud-based applications and services by pharma companies, alongside increasing healthcare expenditure and burgeoning government support for AI development. We also foresee major trends in the forecast period including the introduction of generative AI in pharma, the increasing use of AI in molecular target identification, and the integration of AI in the drug screening process. Other anticipated developments include advancements in AI tools for the pharmaceutical industry, growing investments targeted towards the development of new product solutions, and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The AI In Pharma Market Going Forward?

The rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services by pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to fuel the growth of the AI in pharma market. These cloud-based drug discovery platforms utilize cutting-edge research and development capabilities in the pharmaceutical industry. They leverage the potential of data analytics and cloud computing technologies to streamline drug discovery procedures, propelling the efficiency, economy, and collaboration of these processes. Pharmaceutical companies, being significant market participants and end-users of these frameworks, benefit from the secure data storage options these platforms provide, allowing the handling of large volumes of clinical, chemical, biological data.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Ai In Pharma Market?

The key players shaping the AI in pharma market include industry giants like Concerto HealthAI, Alphabet Inc., OWKIN, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Microsoft Corporation, XtalPi, Intel, Standigm, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Others include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. Sinopharm, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd, Cipla Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharma, Alliance Pharm Pte Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, DeepMind, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Bayer, Renalytix AI, Merck, AstraZeneca, Iktos, Benevolent AI, Novartis, Ardigen, Botkin, Webiomed, Care Mentor AI, Diagnocat

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Pharma Market?

In terms of emerging trends, companies in the market are increasingly directing their focus towards the use of generative AI in pharma to improve medical consultations. Generative AI, a subfield of artificial intelligence, creates new data instances that resemble existing data. This technology's introduction into the pharmaceutical industry holds the potential to revolutionize drug discovery and development and medical records management.

How Is The AI In Pharma Market Segmented?

A deep dive into the segmentation of the AI in pharma market reveals the following main sectors:

1 By Technology: Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Deep Learning

2 By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

3 By Application: Diagnosis, Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Epidemic Prediction

Further dissection of these sectors gives rise to subsegments:

1 By Context-Aware Processing: Real-Time Data Processing, Contextual Recommendation Systems, Adaptive Learning Systems

2 By Natural Language Processing NLP: Text Analytics And Sentiment Analysis, Chatbots And Virtual Assistants, Document And Data Mining

3 By Querying Method: Structured Querying, Unstructured Querying, Semantic Search Technologies

What Are The Regional Insights Into The AI In Pharma Market?

In terms of regional performance, North America held the lion's share in the AI in pharma market in 2024. However, the AI in pharma market report has a global coverage extending to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

