The Environmental Sensor Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Environmental Sensor Market Size Grown?

Environmental sensor market has been flourishing in recent years. In 2024, the market size was valued at $1.92 billion and is projected to grow to $2.1 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. The surge during the historic period can be ascribed to increased industrialization, stringent environmental laws, and escalating concerns about climate change. Additionally, growing societal awareness of environmental issues and governmental initiatives targeting pollution control have also contributed to the market’s growth.

What Is The Environmental Sensor Market Growth Forecast?

Looking ahead to 2029, the environmental sensor market size is predicted to experience rapid growth, reaching $3.22 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. The exponential expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of wireless sensor networks, the rise of smart city initiatives, emphasis on sustainable development, and increasing demand for real-time environmental monitoring.

A rising trend of integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning in sensor data analysis, increased use of wearable and drone-based environmental sensors, and development of low-cost sensor solutions are set to shape future market trends.

The Forthcoming Impact Of Smart Cities On Market Growth

The swift transition towards smart cities is foreseen to boost growth in the environmental sensor market. Smart cities utilize information and communication technology ICT to improve operational effectiveness, provide information to the public, and elevate public services and citizen wellbeing. Several kinds of environmental sensors are used in smart cities to collect electronic data about infrastructure and people. This includes smart transportation systems that provide traffic data and automated toll payment systems, and smart energy systems that reduce downtime and damage to the power grid.

Who Are The Key Players In The Environmental Sensor Market?

The industry is propagated by significant contributors including Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Emerson Electric Co. Other major players include TE Connectivity, Microelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Amphenol Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Ams OSRAM AG, Horiba Group, Sick AG, Sensirion AG, and RioT Technology Corp.

Emerging Trends In The Environmental Sensor Industry

The industry witnesses a major trend of product innovation. Companies are working to develop new and improved products with unique features to maintain a competitive edge.

How Is The Environmental Sensor Market Segmented?

The environmental sensor market report is segmented by:

1 Type: Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Water Quality, Integrated, Gas, Chemicals, Smoke, Ultraviolet UV, Soil Moisture

2 Application: Smart Home Automation, Factory Automation, Smart Cities, Automotive Powertrain System, Energy Harvesting, Other Applications

3 End User: Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Government And Public Utilities, Other End-Users.

What’s The Regional Market Analysis Of The Environmental Sensor Market?

North America held the largest portion in the environmental sensor market for the year 2024. However, the future points towards Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

