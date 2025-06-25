Outsourced CFO Is Registered In The UK, Expanding UK And EU Support For High-Growth Ventures

Outsourced CFO Expands To UK And EU Support For High-Growth Ventures

Following a successful launch in New York, OCFO brings expert CFO services to London, helping UK founders scale with clarity, compliance, and confidence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), the global financial consulting firm trusted by more than 1300 organisations worldwide, has officially been registered in the UK. This strategic expansion follows the firm’s successful launch in New York and marks a significant step in their mission to deliver world-class financial management to entrepreneurs and scale-ups around the world.

With the UK as a core operational hub, OCFO is positioned to better serve British and European clients through locally-based support, regulatory expertise, and seamless cross-border finance.

From startups to listed companies, OCFO has experience in serving businesses at every stage of their journey. The company provides outsourced CFO services, cloud-based accounting, finance-automation solutions, specialised talent services, and investor-ready funding preparation – drawing on proven experience across more than 25 industries.

“We’ve worked with businesses in multiple countries, and what unites them is a shared hunger to expand with clarity and confidence,” says Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Outsourced CFO. “Our expansion into London means we can support businesses more effectively by navigating local regulations, eliminating cross-border red tape, and providing finance leadership tailored to this unique market.”

The move comes at a time when businesses are facing complex financial landscapes, from post-Brexit compliance shifts to increased investor scrutiny and inflationary pressures. OCFO’s arrival offers a stabilising force for businesses seeking clarity, structure, and forward-thinking financial strategy.

“British businesses are among the most innovative in the world,” he adds. “But innovation alone doesn’t scale a business – financial systems, cash flow clarity, and strategic forecasting do. That’s where we come in”.

OCFO’s UK presence is designed to serve a broad range of clients, from brick and mortar stores to fully-fledged e-commerce brands to service-based businesses ready to professionalise their finance function. The firm’s fractional CFO model means founders gain access to a senior financial executive backed by a full team of finance professionals, systems experts, and automation specialists.

The London launch builds on a year of accelerated global expansion for the firm. OCFO recently opened its New York office to meet growing demand from North America. The presence in both New York and London now serve as strategic bookends for OCFO’s international operations, positioning the company as a truly global finance partner.

“Our UK registration reinforces our belief that great businesses deserve great finance teams – wherever they’re built. We’re proud to now support British business leaders in achieving sustainable growth, just as we’ve supported leaders across the world like Cape Town, San Francisco, Nairobi, and New York”, says Barnardt.

Business leaders looking to scale with strategic financial clarity can now engage OCFO through its presence in London, backed by a team that never sleeps on your numbers.

To learn more about Outsourced CFO, or to contact the team, please visit www.ocfo.com.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence. Founded in South Africa and serving clients globally, the company provides fractional CFO services, cloud accounting implementation, strategic finance advisory, and talent solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. By combining deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, OCFO empowers founders to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and unlock long-term growth. Learn more at www.ocfo.com



