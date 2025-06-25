Global Insurance Brokers Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insurance brokers market has made substantial strides in recent times, a trajectory that appears set to continue. With an anticipated leap from $119.37 billion back in 2024 to $125.38 billion in 2025, this market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. This surge was fueled primarily by robust economic growth in emerging markets, reforms in government-led insurance policies, ascending healthcare costs, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Insurance Brokers Market Size?

This insurance brokers market shows no signs of stagnation, and analysts forecast continued growth in the coming years. By 2029, it’s projected to reach $151.24 billion, representing a CAGR of 4.8%. Pivotal factors contributing to this growth include an increase in chronic diseases and disabilities, expansion of the middle class in emerging markets, and a surge in mergers and acquisitions. Notable trends expected to impact this sector's growth include the integration of technologies promoting insurance automation, increased adoption of insurance portals and digital distribution channels, and the entry of unconventional firms into the insurance brokers market.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Insurance Brokers Market?

One booming sector driving insurance brokers market growth forward is pet insurance. This form of financial protection helps cover veterinary costs associated with pet care, offering a cushion for pet owners against escalating healthcare expenses. This market adaptation is the result of insurance brokers providing different types of pet insurance policies that align with clients' needs and preferences.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Insurance Brokers Market?

Major companies operating in the insurance brokers market landscape include Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, Aon PLC, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Acrisure LLC, just to name a few. On this board, companies are not just surviving but thriving, thanks to their active pursuit of technology and innovation trends. Many are developing mobile applications designed to streamline policy management, drive real-time communication, and provide customers with greater access to services.

How Is The Insurance Brokers Market Segmented?

The insurance brokers market is segmented by type, mode, and end-user. It covers life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, and other types. The market is also segmented on two fronts, offline and online, based on the mode of insurance purchase. Additionally, it is divided by end-users into corporate and individual.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Insurance Brokers Market?

Geographic insights reveal North America as the dominant player, having been the largest region in the insurance brokers market back in 2024. Western Europe followed suit as the second-largest market. However, the market report covers globally recognized regions including Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

