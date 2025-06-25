Keyboards Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

Keyboards Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's The Current State Of The Keyboard Market?

Looking back, the keyboard market exhibited marginal growth, escalating from $8.03 billion in 2024 to $8.19 billion in 2025. This progression, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 1.9%, can be largely credited to factors such as the ubiquitous presence of personal computing, the clout of gaming and esports, the rising trend of office automation, regular replacement and upgrade cycles, and ergonomic considerations.

How Will The Keyboard Market Trend In The Future?

Forecast shows that the keyboard market is set to continue its steady rise in the ensuing years as it is projected to reach $8.82 billion in 2029, again, with a CAGR of 1.9%. Growth during this forecasted period could be attributed to the rise of remote and flexible work trends, consumer preference for customization and personalization, the emergence of mechanical keyboards, integration with smart devices, and a focus on sustainability. The period is also expected to witness significant trends like the integration of touchpad and trackpoint, enhanced durability and build quality, smart and productivity features, and use of sustainability and eco-friendly materials.

What Drives The Growth of The Keyboard Market?

One key driver of growth in the keyboard market is the increasing number of information technology IT professionals. Given the wide spectrum of roles played by IT professionals in the technology industry, keyboards have become an indispensable tool enhancing their productivity, facilitating effective communication, and enabling various IT tasks.

Who Are The Main Players In The Keyboard Market?

In the keyboards market, a host of companies - ranging from leading tech giants to niche product manufacturers – are in operation. They include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., HP Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Logitech International SA, EpicGear, Corsair Components Inc., and many others.

What's The Latest Trend In The Keyboard Market?

Interestingly, an emerging trend in the keyboard market is the development of mechanical keyboards. Companies are harnessing this new product terrain to drive market revenues. A mechanical keyboard is distinct, featuring individual mechanical switches for every key instead of the conventional rubber dome or membrane.

Market Segments: How's The Keyboard Market Categorized?

The report categorizes and analyses the keyboards market in terms of type Basic Keyboard, Wired Keyboard, Wireless Keyboard, Ergonomic Keyboard, etc., application Corporate, Personal, Gaming, and distribution channel Online Store, Offline Store. It also provides sub-segments like - by Basic Keyboard, by Wired Keyboard, by Wireless Keyboard, and so forth.

Regional Insights: Which Regions Dominate The Keyboard Market?

In 2024, North America was the top dog in the keyboard market. The region is also expected to grow the fastest in the market during the forecast period. The report's geographical coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

