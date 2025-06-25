Eastern Cape Provincial Government warns communities of imminent cold front

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government urges residents to exercise extreme caution and prepare for extremely cold and windy weather conditions as the intense cold front is expected to impact the province from Thursday, 26th–27th June 2025.

This follows a warning issued by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) of yellow level 2 for damaging winds, resulting in possible localised damage to settlements and localised power and communication interruptions in places over the interior of the province.

According to SAWS, the cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and the Northern Cape on Wednesday and move towards the Eastern Cape on Thursday. This may cause strong winds in most parts of the province with very low temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government advises residents to stay indoors where possible, keep warm, monitor road conditions carefully, and avoid being on the road unnecessarily or crossing overflowing bridges, streams and rivers, as such may lead to dire consequences for those on board.

Subsistence and commercial farmers are urged to keep their animals in a safe environment.

Government is working closely with relevant authorities to respond to weather-related incidents that may occur during this period. We urge communities to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety and those around them.

For ongoing weather updates and warnings on weather forecasts, communities are urged to always visit the South African Weather Services website.

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

