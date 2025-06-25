Ankylosing Spondylitis Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ankylosing spondylitis market was valued at $5,140.94 million in 2020 and is projected to grow to $8,110.59 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. This steady growth is fueled by increasing cases of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), greater awareness, advancements in biologic therapies like monoclonal antibodies, and improved access to diagnostics and treatment, particularly in developing countries.🦴 What Is Ankylosing Spondylitis?Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints, often leading to spinal fusion, stiffness, and chronic pain. Over time, it may impair mobility and breathing (if the ribs are involved). While the exact cause is unknown, the HLA-B27 gene is strongly associated with the condition.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10266 🔍 Key Market Growth Drivers🔺 Increasing prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis globallyIn Spain alone, 7.3% of the population screened positive for AS symptoms🏥 Growing number of orthopedic hospitals and diagnostic centersOver 30,500 orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. (2020)💊 Advancement in AS treatmentsApproval of Taltz (ixekizumab) by Eli Lilly in 2019 for active AS treatment🧬 Use of biologics and targeted therapies like TNF inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies📈 Rising awareness and early diagnosis due to better imaging tools (MRI/X-ray)⚠️ Market Restraints💰 High cost of biologic therapies🩹 Adverse effects of long-term drug use (e.g., immunosuppression, liver toxicity)🌍 Limited access in low-income regions to specialty care and advanced drugs🧪 Market Segmentation Overview💊 By Drug ClassNSAIDs (Dominant Segment in 2020)First-line treatment for reducing pain and stiffnessTNF Inhibitors (Fastest Growing Segment)Targeted biologics that reduce inflammation and slow disease progression🏪 By Distribution ChannelRetail Pharmacies (Leading Channel in 2020)Increased accessibility, especially for chronic disease patientsHospital PharmaciesExpected to grow due to availability of specialized care and injectable biologics🌍 Regional Analysis🗺️ North AmericaDominated the global market in 2020Due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, R&D investments, and early diagnosisHigh availability of FDA-approved therapies and key market players🧭 Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing Region, CAGR: 6.1%)Rising hospital numbers, increasing awareness, and expanding healthcare accessLarge patient base due to high population and rising incidence of chronic inflammatory conditions🏢 Key Market PlayersAbbVie, Inc.Amgen, Inc.Pfizer, Inc.Eli Lilly and CompanyNovartis AGUCB, Inc.Janssen PharmaceuticalsMerck & Co. Inc.Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.Gilead SciencesThese companies focus on drug development, biologics research, and expanding regional footprints through approvals and partnerships.📌 Summary Bullet Points💰 Market Size: $5.1B (2020) → $8.1B (2030)📉 CAGR: 4.6%🩺 Top Drug Class: NSAIDs; Fastest Growing: TNF Inhibitors🏪 Leading Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies🌍 Top Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific (CAGR: 6.1%)🧬 Key Treatment Trend: Monoclonal antibodies and biologics🧬 Notable Drug Approval: Taltz by Eli Lilly (2019)Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10266

