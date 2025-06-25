The Real Estate Software Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

How Has The Real Estate Software Market Performed Historically And What Is The Future Outlook?

In recent years, the real estate software market size has shown impressive growth. Statistics indicate a surge from $11.71 billion in 2024 to an expected $12.8 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. Various dynamics, such as the market adoption, regulatory landscape, competitive environment, economic elements, and user preferences have been influential contributors to the marked growth in the historic period.

What Does Future Hold For Real Estate Software Market?

The real estate software market is expected to sustain its rapid growth trajectory over the coming years. According to forecasts, the market size will reach $19.58 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.2%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to demographic shifts, increasing user demands and expectations, shifting global economic trends, and the market's ability to successfully integrate with other systems, as well as the rise of remote work and an increasing demand for flexibility. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include the rise of emerging technologies, technological advancements, mobile applications, the move towards sustainability and green technologies, digitization and automation, and the application of blockchain technology.

What is Fueling The Growth of The Real Estate Software Market?

The increase in commercial and residential real estate activities is a strong driver set to propel the growth of the real estate software market in the foreseeable future. Numerous leading real estate companies are embracing software solutions for operations to decrease service interruptions, reduce human errors, efficiently assign tasks for large volume projects, bridge communication gaps, and manage finances.

Who are The Key Players In The Real Estate Software Market Landscape?

The key players operating in the real estate software market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fiserv Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Zillow Group Inc., RealPage Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Entrata Inc., MRI Software LLC, Redfin Corporation, Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Accruent LLC, Inside Real Estate LLC, Propertybase LLC, ServusConnect LLC, AMTdirect LLC, Procore Technologies Inc., CoreLogic Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., and Newforma Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Real Estate Software Market?

Major companies are inclined towards introducing innovative property portals like MRI Engage@Work to maximize their revenues. These property portals, which are online platforms, facilitate the listing, search, and transaction of real estate properties.

How Is The Real Estate Software Market Segmented?

The market is divided by product into Enterprise Resource Planning ERP, Property Management System PMS, and Customer Relationship Management CRM; by deployment type into Cloud and On-Premise; and by application into Commercial and Residential.

In addition,

1 ERP is further divided into Financial Management, Project Management, and Supply Chain Management.

2 PMS involves Tenant Management, Lease Tracking, and Maintenance Management.

3 CRM encompasses Lead Management, Sales Tracking, and Marketing Automation.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Real Estate Software Market?

North America held the largest share of the real estate software market in 2024. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

