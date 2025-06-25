In-Depth Analysis Of The Professional Beauty Services Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of professional beauty services market has been expanding strongly in recent years. Estimated at $226.47 billion in 2024, it is projected to increase to $241.29 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include economic expansion, the influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, cultural shifts, and urbanization.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Professional Beauty Services Market Size?

An even stronger growth trajectory can be seen in the future. The professional beauty services market size is expected to further expand to $313.51 billion in 2029, driven by a CAGR of 6.8%. The forecast period attributes this surge to the rise of the experience economy, sustainability in beauty, inclusive beauty services, integrated wellness, and the advent of remote beauty consultations.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Professional Beauty Services Market?

A major growth driver for the professional beauty services market size is the expanding beauty and cosmetics industry. This sector includes a wide array of personal goods such as skincare, color cosmetics, hair care, and fragrances; services like salons and day spas; and related activities. Professional beauty service providers offer a myriad of beauty services such as facials, nail care, and makeup applications, thereby playing a significant role in the sunrising beauty and cosmetics industry.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Professional Beauty Services Market?

Major companies operating in the professional beauty services market, such as L'Oreal Group, Ulta Beauty Inc., Sephora, Beiersdorf AG, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., Matrix, Fantastic Sams Holding Corp, among others, are focusing on launching a professional beauty marketplace to gain a competitive edge. This marketplace serves as a platform for customers to explore, discover, and buy a variety of beauty products and services from different brands and vendors.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Professional Beauty Services Market?

The forecast period also predicts several emerging trends, including digital transformation, technological advancements, virtual try-ons and augmented reality, non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and improved safety and hygiene standards.

How Is The Professional Beauty Services Market Segmented?

The professional beauty services market is categorized by:

1. Service Platform: Spa And Beauty Centers, Dermatological And Cosmetic Centers, Beauty Institutes, Other Service Platforms

2. Service: Haircare Services, Skincare Services, Nail Care Services, Makeup And Cosmetics Services, Spa And Wellness Services, Other Services

3. Consumer Group: Male, Female

4. Age Group: Below 20 Years, 20 – 45 Years, Above 45 Years

5. Booking Type: Online, Offline

Sub-segments include:

1. Spa And Beauty Centers: Day Spas, Med Spas, Hair And Nail Salons

2. Dermatological And Cosmetic Centers: Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Skin Care Clinics

What Are The Regional Insights In The Professional Beauty Services Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the professional beauty services market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming period. This report caters to a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

