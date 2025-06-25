Regulatory Compliance Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

Regulatory Compliance Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Regulatory Compliance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2045

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2045

What Is The Growth Projection For The Regulatory Compliance Market?

Diligently riding the tide of increased regulatory scrutiny, enhanced reporting standards, and the emergence of industry standards, the regulatory compliance market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is predicted to escalate from a value of $21.16 billion in 2024 to $23.18 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. Heightened public awareness and expanded legal frameworks have all contributed to this sector's historical growth.

What Further Growth Is Anticipated In The Regulatory Compliance Market?

Looking forward to the next few years, the regulatory compliance market is set to experience sustained growth, expected to inflate to an impressive $32.93 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This growth can be attributed to the expanding scope of compliance standards, rising regulatory enforcement actions, and growing adoption of regtech solutions. Other influential factors include globalization and cross-border compliance challenges, as well as an increasing demand for transparent corporate governance. Major trends characterizing this forecast period include increased regulatory complexity, continuous monitoring, and real-time reporting, collaboration and transparency, focus on ethical and corporate governance, and AI-powered compliance monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth In The Regulatory Compliance Market?

The increasing number of fraudulent activities is expected to be a paramount driver propelling the growth of the regulatory compliance market. Often defined as deliberate deceptive actions with the intent to secure unlawful gain, fraudulent activities have been increasing due to increased dependence on digital technologies, evolving criminal tactics, and gaps in regulatory enforcement. The indispensable role of regulatory compliance in preventing such fraudulent activities is highlighted by its ability to establish IT standards, guidelines, and oversight mechanisms that help identify and deter illicit behavior, thereby ensuring financial transparency and accountability.

Which Major Industry Players Are Driving The Growth Of The Regulatory Compliance Market?

The regulatory compliance market is served by an array of major companies, including Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and Oracle Corporation. Other key players include DNV GL AS, Grant Thornton International Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Baker Tilly International, SAS Institute Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., and UL Solutions Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Regulatory Compliance Market?

These industry behemoths are directing their strategies towards the development of technologically advanced regulatory compliance solutions, like supply chain software, to help clients meet regulatory compliance requirements and fortify supply assurance.

How Is The Regulatory Compliance Market Segmented?

The market, as covered in this report, is divided –

1 By Type: Service, Software

2 By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

3 By End Users: Information And Communication Technology ICT, Construction And Engineering, Mining, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, General Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Service: Consulting Services, Audit And Assessment Services, Training And Certification Services, Risk And Compliance Management Services, Implementation Services, managed services

2 By Software: Compliance Management Software, Regulatory Reporting Software, Risk And Audit Management Software, Document Management Software, Governance, Risk, And Compliance GRC Software, Data Privacy And Security Compliance Software, Automated Compliance Monitoring Software

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Regulatory Compliance Market?

North America was the largest region in the regulatory compliance market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions featured in the regulatory compliance market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, the report covers specific countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

