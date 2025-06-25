North West Legislature conducts public hearings on North West Biodiversity Management Amendment Bill, 2025, 25 Jun

On Wednesday, 25 June 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou will hold public hearings on the North West Biodiversity Management Amendment Bill, 2025 at Legislature Auditorium in Mahikeng, Ngaka Modiri Molema District; Wolmaranstad Community Hall in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Elandsrand Community Hall in Elandsrand in Bojanala District Municipality. All hearings will commerce at 10h00.

The bill seeks to provide for the management and conservation of the North West Province’s biophysical environment and protected areas within the framework of the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 ( Act No 107 of 1998); to provide for the protection of species and ecological systems that warrant provincial protection; to provide for the sustainable use of indigenous biological resources; and to provide for matters connected therewith. To amend the North West Biodiversity Management Act, 2016, so as to effect textual amendments; to insert new definitions and new provisions; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

