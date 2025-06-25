Employment and Labour hosts Youth Career Expo in Eastern Cape, 25 Jun

The Department of Employment and Labour, through its Public Employment Services (PES) branch, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Human Rights & Missing Persons Unit, will host a Youth Career Expo aimed at empowering young work-seekers in the province.

The Expo will serve as a vital platform to connect work-seekers with potential employers across various sectors. By focusing on youth employment, the Career Expo is designed to create meaningful opportunities and contribute towards building a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

The session will further provide access to current and future job and learning opportunities, and equip participants with the information, tools, and support they need to successfully navigate the world of work. The event will also highlight the important role of employers and social partners in promoting decent work and advancing employment creation.

This initiative is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to tackle the high levels of unemployment.

The details of the campaign are as follows:

Date: 25 June 2025

Venue: Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane

Time: 09h00-15h00

Members of the public who wish to be assisted with the above-mentioned services are encouraged to bring along the following documents:

Unemployed youth should bring along a detailed CV/ Identity Document to be registered on the ESSA Database

Media representatives interested in attending and covering the activity are requested to RSVP with Cebisa Siyobi at 072 427 6034/ Cebisa.Siyobi@labour.gov.za

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates