Amniotic Membrane Market Poised for Steady Growth, Reaching $1.7 Billion by 2030

Amniotic Membrane Market, by Product

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global amniotic membrane market is experiencing a consistent upward trend, driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, growing awareness about wound care, and increasing ophthalmic procedures. Valued at $1,102.45 million in 2020, the market is projected to reach $1,728.05 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.What Is Amniotic Membrane?Amniotic membrane (AM), or amnion, is a biological tissue from the innermost layer of the placenta. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and regenerative properties, making it valuable in ophthalmology, wound care, and surgical applications.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4559 Key Drivers of Market Growth✅ Technological advancements in cryopreservation and lyophilization techniques✅ Increased adoption in eye surgeries and wound care due to faster recovery times✅ Rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic wounds✅ Growing awareness about biological grafts and their benefits✅ Government initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in emerging nationsCOVID-19 Impact: Temporary Slowdown, Long-Term GrowthWhile the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted elective procedures and wound care services, resulting in short-term setbacks, the demand for AM-based products is expected to bounce back strongly due to resumed surgeries and increased focus on tissue regeneration.Market Segmentation Overview🔬 By ProductCryopreserved Amniotic MembraneDominated the market in 2020Retains biological activity, widely used in visual and reconstructive surgeriesLyophilized Amniotic MembraneExpected to grow at the fastest rateEasier storage, long shelf life, and fewer adverse reactions🩺 By ApplicationSurgical Wounds (Leading Segment)Benefits include scar reduction and accelerated healingOphthalmologyWidely used in ocular surface reconstructionOthersIncludes burns, chronic ulcers, and gynecological uses🏥 By End UserHospitalsLeading segment due to high patient footfall and surgical volumesAmbulatory Surgical Centers & Specialized ClinicsGaining traction with focus on outpatient procedures🌍 By RegionNorth AmericaLargest market with strong research infrastructureExpected to maintain dominance with 8.0% CAGRAsia-PacificFast-growing market due to aging population and expanding healthcare accessEurope & LAMEASteady growth expected, driven by increasing transplant procedures and innovation adoptionCompetitive LandscapeKey players are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their position. Leading companies include:Allosure, Inc.Amnio Technology, LLCApplied Biologics LLCIntegra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.MiMedx Group, Inc.Skye Biologics Inc.TissueTech, Inc.Future OutlookThe amniotic membrane market holds significant potential, particularly in developing regions. Innovations in bioengineering, increased clinical trials, and a shift towards biological solutions in wound care and eye treatments will likely shape the market landscape in the years ahead.Summary Bullet Points📈 Market to grow from $1.1B in 2020 to $1.7B by 2030👁️ Dominated by applications in surgical wounds and ophthalmology❄️ Cryopreserved AM leads in usage; Lyophilized AM growing rapidly🌐 North America leads, Asia-Pacific shows fastest potential🏥 Hospitals remain the largest end users🔬 Innovation and awareness are key growth leversEnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4559

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.