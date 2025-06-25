Global Flow Cytometry Market To Reach $11.6 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.5%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flow cytometry market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. The market size is expected to rise from $6.88 billion in 2024 to $7.51 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to several factors such as advancements in immunophenotyping, cancer research, hematology and blood cell analysis, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery and development.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Flow Cytometry Market Size?

In terms of future growth, the flow cytometry market is expected to undergo significant expansion. The market size is forecasted to reach $11.6 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Key contributors to this anticipated growth include improvements in single-cell analysis, immunotherapy, CAR-T cell development, infectious disease research, and biomarker discovery. Additionally, the emergence of Point-Of-Care Testing POCT is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the market growth. Major trends forecasted for the period include multicolor analysis, automation, robotics, imaging flow cytometry, data analysis, informatics, and innovations in sample preparation.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Flow Cytometry Market?

One key factor expected to drive the flow cytometry market's growth is the increasing number of HIV cases globally. The direct application of flow cytometry technique in HIV diagnosis makes it indispensable in the fight against this global health crisis. Flow cytometry employs light scattering to determine the identity of cells, marking these cells with certain markers called CDs clusters of differentiation based on the type of scattering.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Flow Cytometry Market?

The flow cytometry market is populated by major companies such as Beckman Coulter Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Luminex Corporation, among many others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Flow Cytometry Market?

These flow cytometry market leaders have focused on producing innovative products, notably the automation sample preparation system to ensure faster and more accurate results while minimizing technicians' hands-on time. This innovation has streamlined lab processes by automating tasks like mixing, staining, and dilution, ensuring consistent and accurate sample preparation. This not only reduces manual effort but also enhances efficiency, making it ideal for high-throughput labs and clinical diagnostics.

How Is The Flow Cytometry Market Segmented?

A detailed market segmentation presented in the report helps uncover hidden trends and potential growth areas. The flow cytometry market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and end user.

1 By Type: Instruments, Reagents And Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services.

2 By Technology: Cell-Based, Bead-Based.

3 By Application: Oncology, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Stem Cell Therapy, Organ Transplantation, Hematology.

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Academia And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users.

Furthermore, there are subsegments specified within the main categories:

1 By Instruments: Cell Analyzers, Cell Sorters, Multi-Parameter Flow Cytometers, High-Throughput Flow Cytometers.

2 By Reagents And Consumables: Antibodies, Dyes And Fluorescent Probes, Kits And Assays, Sample Preparation Consumables Tubes, Filters.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Flow Cytometry Market?

From a geographical standpoint, North America dominated the flow cytometry market in 2024, followed closely by Western Europe. However, markets in other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also covered in the report to present a holistic view of the global flow cytometry market dynamics.

