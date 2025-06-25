Soft Services Facilities Management Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Soft Services Facilities Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Soft Services Facilities Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Growth Projection For The Soft Services Facilities Management Market?

The soft services facilities management market size has grown strongly in recent years. The market size will grow from $587.95 billion in 2024 to $639.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. There are several factors to consider. Cost reduction pressures, globalization, increasing health, safety, and environmental regulations, economic expansion, and improved service quality expectations have all played their part. It is expected that these factors, along with certain major trends will continue to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

What Further Growth Is Anticipated In The Soft Services Facilities Management Market?

Expectations for the soft services facilities management market in the upcoming years remain positive. Market size is projected to amplify, reaching $885.6 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Increased awareness and emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness, growing focus on sustainable practices, escalating outsourcing trends, propagation of hybrid and remote work models, urbanization, and infrastructure development are among the key drivers. Other trends to watch in the forecast period include growing integration of technology, focus on employee well-being and wellness programs, customized service offerings, integration with hard services, and data-driven decision making.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=17257&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth In The Soft Services Facilities Management Market?

To add to this, the fast-paced infrastructure development will further propel the growth of the soft services facilities management market moving forward. The infrastructure development rate is on the rise due to increased government investments and public-private partnerships supporting economic growth and modernizing urban facilities. Soft services facilities management ensures the maintenance, cleanliness, security, and overall functionality of construction sites and completed projects.

Which Major Industry Players Are Driving The Growth Of The Soft Services Facilities Management Market?

There are many notable players operating in the space such as Compass Group, CBRE Group, Johnson Controls International plc, Sodexo S.A, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, and others, paving the way for the market's growth. These companies have been integrating innovative solutions to maintain their competitive edges. For instance, services such as Home Services are being developed. These services perform a variety of tasks to maintain, repair, and improve residential properties, including cleaning, plumbing, electrical work, and lawn care.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soft-services-facilities-management-global-market-report

How Is The Soft Services Facilities Management Market Segmented?

The soft services facilities management market can be segmented for better understanding:

1 By Type: Office Support And Landscaping Services, Cleaning Services, Catering Services, Security Services, Other Soft Facilities Management FM Services

2 By Service Type: In-house, Outsourcing

3 By End User: Commercial, Institutional, Public Or Infrastructure, Industrial, Other End Users

Furthermore, each of these segments can be further broken down into specific subsegments such as office administration services, daily office cleaning, corporate catering, on-site security personnel, and more.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Soft Services Facilities Management Market?

Regional insights reveal that the Asia-Pacific took the lead in the soft services facilities management market in 2024. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered in this report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Information Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-services-global-market-report

Social Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-services-global-market-report

Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

With more than 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Providing you with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, it ensures you get the information you need to stay competitive.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.