Global Public Safety And Security Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Are The Significant Growth Trends In The Public Safety And Security Market?

The public safety and security market size has experienced swift growth in recent years. It has jumped from $616.61 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $693.85 billion in 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.5%. This upswing can be attributed to impactful factors such as the aftermath of natural disasters, evolving terrorism threats, investments in public safety, community policing initiatives, and shifts in crime patterns.

What Is The Expected Forecast For The Public Safety And Security Market?

The public safety and security market is projected to undergo rapid growth in the coming years, expanding to a staggering $1154.45 billion by the year 2029. This tremendous increase indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. Growth during the forecast period can be mainly attributed to strategic elements such as resilience planning, integrated command centers, remote monitoring solutions, data privacy solutions and AI-powered analytics. Leading trends for the forecast period incorporate AI and machine learning integration, the adoption of the internet of things IoT, the implementation of biometric authentication, stringent cybersecurity measures, and the utilization of smart surveillance systems.

What Are The Key Driving Forces For The Public Safety And Security Market?

Rising criminal activities are anticipated to be a significant driver propelling the growth of the public safety and security market moving forward. Criminal activities, encompassing acts prohibited by criminal law, often involve the manifestation of physical behavior or mental drive to execute a crime. The role of public safety and security services is crucial to pre-empt crime, gather evidence, apprehend criminal activity, and provide security and public protection

Who Are The Critical Players In The Public Safety And Security Market?

Major companies operating in the public safety and security market include Accenture Plc., AGT International, Atos SE, BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Ericsson, Fotokite, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, NEC Corporation, Teltronic S.A.U., Thales Group, Halma plc, Brady Corporation, Securitas AB, ADT Inc., Allegion plc, Federal Signal Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., International Business Machines Corporation IBM, General Dynamics Corporation, CentralSquare Technologies LLC, Hexagon AB, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. Esri, Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Public Safety And Security Market?

Prominent companies in the public safety and security market are strategically focusing on the development of technological innovations. A prime example is the public safety suite, aimed at helping public safety agencies manage operations and improve their ability to protect the public.

How Is The Public Safety And Security Market Segmented?

The public safety and security market examined in this report is divided into the following segments and subsegments:

1 By Component: Services, Solutions

2 By Vertical: Homeland Security, Emergency Services, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation Systems, Other Verticals

Subsegment: Critical Communication Network, Biometric And Authentication System, Surveillance System, Emergency And Disaster Management, Cyber Security, C2/C4ISR Networks, Scanning And Screening System, Public Address And General Alarm, Backup And Recovery Systems, Professional Services, Managed Services

Subsegments:

1 By Services: Consulting Services, Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Monitoring And Response Services

2 By Solutions: Surveillance Systems CCTV, Drones, Access Control Systems, Alarm And Emergency Response Systems, Communication Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions, Incident Management Software.

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Public Safety And Security Market?

North America was the most substantial region in the public safety and security market in 2024. The regions covered in the public safety and security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

