Vermont State Police assists Rutland authorities with response to barricaded man

RUTLAND, Vermont (Tuesday, June 24, 2025) — The Vermont State Police assisted the Rutland City Police Department in responding to an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in the city on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The incident occurred on Evergreen Avenue. The Rutland City Police Department, the lead agency on this incident, requested assistance from VSP at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers from the Rutland Barracks provided initial coordination with their counterparts at the city police department, while VSP mobilized several special teams to respond to the area.

VSP’s special teams response included members of the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. All teams were in place by 3 p.m. and remained on scene until the situation ended.

This incident involved a subject Rutland police wanted to speak with as part of an ongoing investigation into an earlier report of a domestic assault. During the incident, surrounding roads were closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and some residents were asked to relocate out of an abundance of caution.

At about 5:45 p.m., the man suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Once the situation stabilized, local streets reopened, and residents returned to their homes.

All additional questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Rutland City Police Department.

