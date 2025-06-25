Frozen Shrimp Market Registering at a CAGR of 8.3%, and is Projected to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2032

Increase in health consciousness, convenience & versatility, and globalization & trade liberalization are the factors that drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frozen shrimp market size was valued at $9.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $21.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.The global frozen shrimp market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by multiple converging factors. A major driver is the shift in consumer preferences toward healthier and more convenient food choices. With increasing demand for high-protein, nutrient-rich meals, frozen shrimp has become a favored option for health-conscious consumers. Its long shelf life, easy preparation, and nutritional value including lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids make it a practical and appealing choice in modern diets.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A269207 Another significant contributor is the impact of globalization and advancements in logistics. Enhanced transportation networks and cold chain infrastructure have made it easier to distribute frozen shrimp across borders, increasing global access to these products. Simultaneously, innovations in freezing and packaging technologies have improved product quality and safety, helping maintain freshness from source to shelf. Together, these factors are driving sustained growth in the frozen shrimp market, as the industry adapts to evolving consumer demands while capitalizing on improved supply chain and technological capabilities.The introduction of organic and sustainably sourced shrimp options addresses consumer demand for ethically sourced seafood and promotes environmental sustainability.Frozen shrimp refers to shrimp that has been harvested, processed, and then frozen to preserve its freshness and flavor. This preservation method involves rapidly freezing the shrimp to very low temperatures, typically below -18°C (-0.4°F), which halts bacterial growth and maintains the shrimp's quality. Frozen shrimp offers consumers the convenience of longer storage life without sacrificing taste or texture. It is a popular seafood choice globally due to its versatility in various cuisines, easy availability year-round, and ability to retain nutritional value. Additionally, frozen shrimp often undergo stringent quality control measures to ensure food safety.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-shrimp-market/purchase-options The frozen shrimp market segmentation is devided into application, source, distribution channel, and region. By application, the market is classified into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, industrial, and biotechnology. As per source, the market is divided into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, the market is segregated into supermarkets-hypermarkets, departmental stores, B2B, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.By region, Europe had the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global frozen shrimp industry revenue. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A269207 Leading Market Players: -SeaPak Shrimp CompanyToyo Suisan KaishaHigh Liner FoodsAqua Star Corp.Clearwater SeafoodSurapon FoodsAqua ChileNordic Seafood A/SSeafood Co.Thai Union GroupTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Frozen Romaine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-romaine-market-A323770 Frozen Tuna Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-tuna-market-A318745 Frozen Lamb Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-lamb-market-A323198

