Texas Named Best Business Climate In Nation For Third Year In A Row

June 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being recognized as the Best Business Climate in the nation for the third year in a row by Business Facilities magazine in their 2025 Annual Rankings Report.

“Texas moves at the speed of business,” said Governor Abbott. “As the eighth-largest economy in the world, Texas offers unmatched business advantages that no other state can claim — no corporate or personal income tax, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure, and a reasonable regulatory environment. Working with the Texas Legislature, we had the most successful legislative session that furthered pro-growth policies, enhanced government efficiency, and delivered results that will benefit Texas businesses and entrepreneurs for decades. I thank Business Facilities magazine for once again recognizing Texas as the best business climate in the nation.”

Texas was recognized for over 1,300 qualified capital investment projects during 2024. As part of this activity, more than 20 companies announced plans to relocate corporate headquarters to Texas.

According to Business Facilities magazine, the flagship ranking includes consideration of economic development activity and achievements over the previous year, including capital investment and job creation announcements and implementation. A focus on economic strength, regulatory and tax climate, infrastructure, and workforce availability is central to the Best Business Climate designation.

