Texas Leads Nation In Job Creation Over Past Year

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as the No. 1 state in the nation for job creation with more jobs created last month and over the last 12 months than any other state. Texas has now added more than 2.53 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

“Texas is America’s undisputed jobs engine,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas again leads the nation for the most jobs created over the last 12 months. Working with the Texas Legislature, we had the most successful legislative session that furthered pro-growth policies, expanding career and technical training programs and removing unnecessary regulatory barriers for businesses. The policies I signed into law mean more paychecks and more opportunities for Texas families to thrive.”

May employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Texas gained the most nonfarm jobs over the month of May at 28,100 and from May 2024 to May 2025 at 213,300 as Texas continues to outpace the national growth rate.

Last week, Governor Abbott touted Texas' economic momentum as the state again surpassed all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.