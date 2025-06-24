Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Southeast Texas Flood Threat

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of increased threats of heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding in Southeast Texas through midweek.



“As severe weather threatens communities in Southeast Texas, the State of Texas stands ready to deploy emergency response resources to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The anticipated heavy rainfall could lead to flash and river flooding beginning today. Southeast Texans are urged to regularly monitor roadways before traveling, check TexasFlood.org for flood information, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. Texas is closely monitoring this threat to ensure Southeast Texas communities have the resources and support needed to respond.”



According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash and river flooding is anticipated across Southeast Texas beginning today and is expected to last over the next couple of days. Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.



At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and prepare an emergency supply kit. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood safety information at TexasReady.gov, access flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

