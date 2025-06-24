NEBRASKA, June 24 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Announces Resignation of DED Director Belitz

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of K.C. Belitz, director of the Department of Economic Development (DED). His final day with the state is July 18.

Belitz, appointed to oversee the agency in July 2023, led the implementation of several new initiatives like Read Nebraska, 6 Regions, One Nebraska and the Governor’s New Venture Competition. He also oversaw the review and issuance of hundreds of millions of dollars in grants through state and local programs aimed at revitalizing key areas of Nebraska, including north and south Omaha, but also including smaller cities and rural communities.

“K.C. is a committed public servant, whose entire career has been about growing local communities and growing Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “Over the past two years, he has been a positive champion for bringing new business to the state and fostering relationships that will allow Nebraska to continue attracting companies involved in the bioeconomy, manufacturing, technology and other industries. I appreciate all that K.C. has done as director of DED and wish him the very best in all future endeavors.”

“It has been a pleasure to serve Gov. Pillen and the people of Nebraska in this role,” said Beliz. “It has afforded me the chance to meet stakeholders across Nebraska who care deeply about their communities, making investments and creating opportunities so that families can raise their kids, have great careers, and thrive in their home state. That has been immensely satisfying, and I’m appreciative of those many relationships.”

An announcement as to interim leadership for DED, as well as the search for a permanent director, will be made at a later date.