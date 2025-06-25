AI adoption in life sciences hits 95%. Sam Sammane says it’s a turning point—and TheoSym is ready to support the shift with trusted validation.

This surge in AI adoption within the life sciences sector is transformative—but success will rely heavily on rigorous validation, ethical oversight, and transparent integration.” — Sam Sammane, Founder of TheoSym

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent landmark report by Rockwell Automation reveals an extraordinary surge in AI adoption across the life sciences sector, with 95% of global manufacturers now utilizing smart technologies. Sam Sammane , an expert and industry authority in AI and life sciences, expressed today that the rapid shift signifies a pivotal turning point and affirmed that his AI-driven company, TheoSym , is strategically positioned to support this significant industry evolution.The report underscores how artificial intelligence (AI) has swiftly transformed core processes, improving product quality, streamlining compliance, and significantly enhancing efficiency within pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology research, and laboratory testing operations worldwide.Reflecting the industry-wide embrace of AI, life sciences manufacturers are now leveraging intelligent systems to achieve unprecedented accuracy and to navigate complex regulatory landscapes more effectively. The rapid uptake signals an accelerated shift toward advanced digital frameworks, fundamentally altering traditional industry operations.Responding to this pivotal industry milestone, Sam Sammane, CEO of TheoSym, indicated that the widespread adoption highlights both AI’s immense potential and the increased need for reliable, independently validated technology solutions.“This surge in AI adoption within the life sciences sector is transformative—but success will rely heavily on rigorous validation, ethical oversight, and transparent integration,” Sammane noted. “At TheoSym, our services are fully equipped and ready to support manufacturers through this vital transition, ensuring AI technologies deliver trusted and verifiable outcomes.”The Rockwell Automation report also emphasized growing industry reliance on predictive analytics, automated compliance frameworks, and digital quality management platforms. As these technologies become standardized, companies capable of delivering comprehensive validation and support—such as TheoSym—will play a crucial role in enabling the industry’s future growth and stability.Independent experts and regulatory bodies alike are advocating for increased oversight and transparent practices as AI becomes deeply integrated into life sciences infrastructure. The industry's current challenge, according to the report and industry commentators, lies in ensuring that the technology remains accountable, ethical, and reliably effective as it scales across global markets.This significant turning point represents both a challenge and an opportunity, and experts like Sammane highlight the need for collaborative efforts between independent validation entities, regulatory authorities, and technology providers to shape a responsible path forward.About Sam Sammane:Sam Sammane is a recognized entrepreneur and thought leader in life sciences and artificial intelligence. Known for founding Labofine, American Testing labs and Tentamus Labs of America, Sammane now serves as CEO of TheoSym (TheoSym.com), a pioneering AI solutions provider, and Qalitex Laboratories (Qalitex.com), specializing in regulatory compliance testing. Sammane actively advocates for ethical standards, rigorous validation practices, and responsible AI integration in the global life sciences sector.Press Contact:Media Relationsinfo@sammane.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.