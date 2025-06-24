Port of San Luis: Not so trusted traveler attempts to smuggle cocaine through SENTRI lane

San Luis, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of San Luis thwart an early summer morning drug smuggling attempt through the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection and arrest at 26-year-old male United States citizen.

The smuggling attempt occurred on Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 07:12 a.m., when CBP officers working the Port of San Luis SENTRI dedicated commuter lane encountered a 26-year-old male driving a pick-up truck applying for entry from Mexico. The driver, a United States citizen, was referred for further examination after the primary officer detected abnormalities within the spare tire.

In the secondary inspection area, a CBP canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in the pick-up truck. An extensive search of the truck was conducted by CBP officers which led to the discovery of 50 packages throughout the truck to include the spare tire.

The seized narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,317,580.

“The tireless efforts of our officers and drive to protect our nation in these unrelenting conditions of 100 plus degree temperatures prevented these dangerous drugs from entering our streets and communities,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

