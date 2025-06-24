Philly’s 100+ Biggest Events, Fests & Exhibitions for Summer 2025 & Beyond

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 – Summer’s heating up in Philly, and there’s no shortage of things to see, do and celebrate.

From major concerts and citywide festivals to neighborhood block parties and standout exhibitions, Philadelphia is bursting with can’t-miss events all summer long. There’s something happening on nearly every corner — and something for everyone.

To support all your coverage needs, we have compiled a comprehensive roundup of all the major events taking place throughout the summer.

Read on for all the ways residents and visitors can enjoy Summer 2025.

Summer 2025

Major Summer Concerts & Shows

Various Locations Including 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Summer is here! With an ever-growing list of artists and tours coming through Philadelphia, the city’s concert scene couldn’t get any hotter this summer.

PECO Multicultural Series at Cherry Street Pier & Spruce Street Harbor Park

121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

The annual PECO Multicultural Series — showcasing diverse culture, dance, crafts and cuisine from across Philadelphia’s neighborhoods — returns for another packed season of free celebrations. This year’s events:

ACANA African Festival at Cherry Street Pier (Sunday, August 3, 2025)

Festival of India at Cherry Street Pier (Saturday, August 16, 2025)

Caribbean Festival at Cherry Street Pier (Sunday, August 17, 2025)

Celebrate Asia at Cherry Street Pier (Saturday, August 30, 2025)

Irish Festival at Spruce Street Harbor Park (September 2025)

Brazilian Festival at Spruce Street Harbor Park (Sunday, September 7, 2025)

Mexican Independence Day Festival (Sunday, September 14, 2025)

We Are the Seeds at Cherry Street Pier (September 20-21, 2025)

Taste of the Philippines at Cherry Street Pier (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square

June 20 – August 31, 2025

200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Dozens of immersive light displays — including a 200-foot-long dragon — populate Franklin Square during the can’t-miss Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival each summer. The super-popular fest transforms the park into a magical realm, set aglow by massive, handcrafted lanterns resembling friendly critters, beautiful flora and more.

The annual celebration of light and culture also features live cultural performances, globally inspired dining, shopping and more. Franklin Square’s signature attractions remain open during the festival, so feel free to hop on the Parx Liberty Carousel, play a round of mini-golf (both at discounted rates) or catch a fountain show before you go.

Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta at LOVE Park

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | Noon-9 p.m.

16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

Experience Philly’s best Latino dance, crafts, cuisine and culture during the annual Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta, hosted by the city’s oldest Latino nonprofit and Wawa Welcome America. The weekend festival, attended by upwards of 15,000 revelers, will move to LOVE Park for 2025.

Expect live music, salsa dancing, interactive cultural exhibits, kid-friendly entertainment and food, craft and apparel vendors with a Latino flair. Bookmark the event website for updated musical lineups and event schedules.

From Paris to Provence at the Barnes Foundation

June 29 – August 31, 2025

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA

All eyes turn from France to the French-inspired Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the new From Paris to Provence exhibition, highlighting the Barnes Foundation’s own collection. This self-study of over 50 works examines how France itself influenced the native Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters who have a significant presence within the existing gallery.

Discover how late 19th- and early 20th-century masters, including Monet, Renoir, Manet, van Gogh, and Cézanne, were influenced by La République, from the streets of Paris to the coasts of Normandy and the South of France, through art, culture and personality.



Red, White, & Blue To-Do

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Various locations including 525 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA

America declared its independence from England on July 2, 1776, and John Adams pushed for that date to become America’s Independence Day. That didn’t happen, but Philly’s Red, White, & Blue To-Do — inaugurated in 2024 — takes back that date with a fanfare that brings together museums, historic sites and businesses around Philadelphia’s Historic District.

The 2025 event returns bigger and better than ever with extended hours at local attractions, a flag raising at the Betsy Ross House, a parade starting at the National Constitution Center, and a block party featuring food trucks, family-friendly games, special activations and live performances — all culminating in Wawa Welcome America’s big Salute to Service concert in Independence National Historical Park.

Blobfest at The Colonial Theatre

July 11-13, 2025

227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA

For more than 25 years, Phoenixville — where parts of the campy 1950s horror/sci-fi flick The Blob were filmed — has hosted a wacky three-day festival of film screenings, live stage shows, themed contests and even a recreation of the pivotal movie scene in which local scream queens (and kings) flee The Colonial Theatre.

Put on your dancing shoes and do the Jitterbug at the 1950s-themed Blob Ball (Friday, July 11, 2025), enjoy scary-good music and 70-plus vendors at the free Blobfest Street Fair (Saturday, July 12, 2025), or blob for your life at the Blob Run 5K/10K/half marathon (Sunday, July 13, 2025). Check the official website for ticket requirements.

Cirque du Soleil: OVO at the Wells Fargo Center

July 11-13, 2025

3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

World famous alt-circus Cirque du Soleil returns to the Wells Fargo Center with its cherished production OVO, including all the acrobatic performances, high-energy acts, colorful visuals and elaborate costumes you’d expect from the French-Canadian troupe.

The romantic, family-friendly story immerses audiences in the bustling world of insects on the arrival of a quirky bug known as The Foreigner and his mysterious egg (“ovo” in Portuguese), which becomes a symbol of life and transformation within the insect community. The vibrant production features foot-juggling ants, hand-balancing dragonflies and contorting spiders on slacklines.

Life of Pi at the Academy of Music

July 15-27, 2025

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

A striking adaptation of the Yann Martel’s book of the same name, Life of Pi enthralled audiences on Broadway and the West End with its larger-than-life puppetry and enchanting tale of survival and faith.

Shipwrecked 16-year-old Pi Patel floats through the Pacific Ocean all alone, save for his unlikely travel companions: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning play transforms the Academy of Music stage, bringing to life Pi’s fantastical account of his 227 days at sea.

Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival

Saturday, July 19, 2025 | Noon-7 p.m.

South 39th Street and Powelton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Just off the main drag in West Powelton, the Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival at Saunders Park Greene draws thousands of revelers each year to celebrate jazz music in all its flavors.

The free festival typically features performances by some of Philly’s funkiest jazz musicians, community vendors selling locally made goods, and pay-as-you-go cool treats and summer eats at the food trucks. For updates and this year’s lineup, keep an eye on the festival’s Instagram.

Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo

Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 7-10 p.m.

3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Party animals, take a sip on the wild side at the Philadelphia Zoo’s Summer Ale Festival.

This adults-only shindig in the center of America’s first zoo features live music and entertainment, food trucks, animal exhibits and over 100 award-winning craft beers, hard iced teas, seltzers and ciders. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and include a souvenir tasting cup.

Savannah Bananas at Citizens Bank Park

July 26 & 27, 2025

1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA

This ain’t your grandfather’s baseball team.

The TikTok-famous baseballers take the field in South Philly for nine innings of trick pitches, choreographed dances and epic entrances against their opponents, the Texas Tailgaters.

Last year’s game featured some only-in-Philly surprises, like a special guest appearance from former Phillie Ryan Howard.

Beetlejuice at the Academy of Music

July 29 – August 3, 2025

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s cult classic film, Beetlejuice follows the darkly humorous story of a ghost couple trying to haunt the strange inhabitants of their former home, of course, not without the help of a certain stripes-loving demon.

Equal parts funny, heartwarming and indecent, “the ghost with the most” puts on a performance that’ll knock you dead.

BlackStar Film Festival

July 31 – August 3, 2025

Various locations including 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Showcasing films by Black, Brown, and Indigenous artists from around the world, the BlackStar Film Festival presents features, shorts, documentaries, panel discussions and parties at venues throughout the city.

Stay tuned to the official website for more details about the 2025 festival’s programming, including the full slate of genre-defying films.

Peach Festival at Peddler’s Village

August 2-3, 2025

100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA

This August, Peddler’s Village will have you feeling peachy with its annual kickoff to National Peach Month.

This free-to-attend, pay-as-you-go peachy paradise offers peach treats, live entertainment and scenic summer strolls through the gardens. Plus, while you’re savoring stone fruit, don’t miss the chance to check out the brand-new village-wide Safari in Sand sand sculpture installation.

2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties

Sunday, August 3, 2025

2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA

The first Sunday in August is Northern Liberties’ time to shine.

Since 2008, the annual 2nd Street Festival has brought thousands of revelers to the neighborhood to enjoy live music, merchants, cocktails and the finest fare NoLibs (and beyond) has to offer.

2025 Philadelphia Folk Festival at Old Pool Farm

August 15-17, 2025

1212 Barnbridge Drive, Collegeville, PA

The massive annual Philadelphia Folk Festival returns with a fresh lineup of contemporary and legendary folk artists and bands. This year’s slate of performers includes John Gorka, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, SONiA disappear fear, Solas and more.

The 62nd annual event, produced by the Philadelphia Folksong Society, also offers camping, craft vendors, festival food, family activities, workshops and more at the 40-acre Old Pool Farm site in Montgomery County. Stay tuned for additional performance announcements and details.

Vegandale Festival at The Navy Yard

Saturday, August 23, 2025

4747 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Part music festival, part foodie paradise, North America’s largest vegan fest brings the best-in-plant-based food and drink to The Navy Yard.

Dozens of vegan food, drink and dessert vendors, including both local favorites like Rice and Sambal and national names like The Dhaba in Texas, set up alongside Insta-ready interactive art installations, stages for musical performances, live DJs and other plant-based merchandise vendors and brands.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl

Saturday, August 23, 2025

1726 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

This is the stuff of dreams for bookworms and BookTok enthusiasts. Back for its third year, The Philly Bookstore Crawl challenges book lovers to explore the Philadelphia region’s ever-growing collection of independently owned shops.

There is no trail or route to follow, but there are plenty of perks — surprise giveaways, discounted new reads, meet-and-greets with respected authors — to pick up at 40-plus local bookshops. Check the official website for the full list of participating stores and additional details as the event gets closer.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-n-Fire at the Wells Fargo Center

August 23-24, 2025

3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

The biggest names in motorsports entertainment — including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot (obviously) and the villainous new Skelesaurus — rev up the night as the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-n-Fire show roars into the Wells Fargo Center.

Competitions and battles light up with neon, blacklight and glow-in-the-dark effects and laser light shows, while attendees can look forward to a transforming robot, the high-flying Freestyle Motocross team and the brand-new Power Smashers pre-show party.

34th Annual Ukrainian Folk Festival at the Ukrainian American Sports Center

Sunday, August 24, 2025 | Noon-8 p.m.

1 Lower State Road, North Wales, PA

Ukrainian folk music and dance, authentic food and traditional arts and crafts are hallmarks of the Ukrainian Folk Festival in North Wales, which returns for its 34th year in late summer.

Tickets are required (sold at the gate), and a portion of the proceeds goes toward humanitarian aid for victims of the war in Ukraine.

59th Annual Polish American Family Festival in Doylestown

August 30 – September 1 & September 6-7, 2025

654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA

The 59th Annual Polish American Family Festival transforms the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa’s grounds into one of the country’s oldest Polish cultural fests.

The massive event features traditional music and dancing (including a performance from the Mummers’ Polish American String Band); kids’ entertainment and carnival rides; shopping; tributes to Polish heritage with demonstrations by historical reenactors and daily shows of Polish traditions; and plenty of pay-as-you-go food.

Traditional Polish delicacies such as kielbasa and gołąbki (cabbage rolls), along with classic American festival foods like funnel cakes and hot dogs, are available, in addition to vodka tastings and beer. Admission is $15.

Wells Fargo Center Renaming: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

A reintroduction is in order: The longtime home of the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers — not to mention a top venue for hundreds of concerts and special events each year — recently underwent a major $400 million transformation. And now, the state-of-the-art arena has a brand-new name to match.

This September, the South Philly entertainment destination (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) is officially christened the Xfinity Mobile Arena, debuting fresh, shiny signage and digital displays to match.

Philadelphia Fringe Festival

September 4-28, 2025

Location TBA

This annual month-long celebration showcases hundreds of alternative, cutting-edge and avant-garde performances throughout the city, ranging from theater and dance to film screenings and immersive gallery installations.

Stay tuned for more information about this year’s lineup.

40th Annual Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

September 6-7, 2025

State Street, Kennett Square, PA

Did you know that the “Mushroom Capital of the World” is located just outside of Philadelphia?

Every September for the past four decades, the charming town of Kennett Square has celebrated its unusual claim to fame by hosting a two-day Mushroom Festival, featuring a variety of fungi-themed food, local restaurant vendors, live entertainment, special exhibits, shopping and family-friendly activities.

Doylestown Arts Festival

September 6-7, 2025

Centered around State Street & Main Street, Doylestown, PA

Spotlighting the bustling arts scene in Bucks County, the Doylestown Arts Festival is a two-day juried art, music and food showcase along the streets of Doylestown.

Celebrating its 34th year in 2025, the festival features over 160 vendors, including artists specializing in glass, pottery, wood and printmaking; live art demonstrations; five stages of live music; and a food court.

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village

September 8 – October 26, 2025

100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA

One of Bucks County’s favorite autumnal happenings, Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village, is back for its 46th season.

For six weeks, more than 150 creative and colorful locally handmade scarecrows (ranging from silly to spooky, and even some famous faces) line the grounds’ brick pathways, part of an annual competition during which you can vote for your faves.

The free display’s apex is the annual Scarecrow Festival (September 13 &14, 2025), with scarecrow-making workshops, pumpkin painting, live music and kids’ activities.

VetFest 2025 in Malvern

Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

400 Chesterfield Pkwy, Malvern, PA

Come support local vets from across America’s armed forces as VetFest returns to Malvern in Chester County.

The family-friendly food-truck-and-craft-brewery festival features a variety of veteran-owned businesses and nonprofits offering delicious food, local beer, craft distilled spirits, apparel, veteran services and more, along with live music. Plus, you don’t have to be a vet or a military family to attend; the festival is open to all (including leashed pets).

XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Waterfront Park

September 19-21, 2025

2 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

WXPN, the public radio station of the University of Pennsylvania, brings together musical legends and rising stars — including many local names — along the Camden waterfront for this can’t-miss annual fest at Wiggins Waterfront Park.

Over the last 30 years, the XPoNential Music Festival’s eclectic lineup has included everyone from Bob Dylan and Sarah McLachlan to Kurt Vile and The War on Drugs, and this year’s performance slate features over 20 acts, including WAR, SNACKTIME, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory and Black Buttafly.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show: Fall Edition

September 19-21, 2025

1800 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

The fall edition of this twice-a-year event — the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country — brings paintings, glassware, sketches and more to Rittenhouse Square for an outdoor gallery featuring work by over 100 talented artists and crafters.

Stay tuned to the event’s official website for upcoming details about featured artists.

Opening: Calder Gardens on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Opens Sunday, September 21, 2025

2100 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA

A new cultural destination is coming to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with the opening of Calder Gardens, a gallery and garden dedicated to native Philadelphian Alexander Calder, one of the 20th century’s most influential artists (and the inventor of the mobile).

The site will feature an 18,000-square-foot reflective metal building housing a rotating selection of the artist’s masterworks — including mobiles, stabiles, sculptures and paintings — illuminated by natural light, and a tree-filled meadow-like landscape surrounding it. Deep Philly roots abound, as Calder’s grandfather crafted City Hall’s William Penn statue, and his father designed Swann Memorial Fountain.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

###