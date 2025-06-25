EnCorps Invites STEM Professionals to Attend Inaugural Learning Summit at Columbia Memorial Space Center

EnCorps STEM Learning Summit

The non-profit organization kicks off the new school year fostering connection and empowerment to motivate students

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnCorps, a leading non-profit dedicated to addressing educational inequity, is thrilled to announce its inaugural EnCorps Learning Summit: Connection, Innovation and Impact. This full-day event is designed to equip educators, district leaders, and STEM professionals with cutting-edge strategies, foster collaborative dialogue, and celebrate the vital role of STEM education. The summit will take place on August 3, 2025, at the Columbia Memorial Space Center, bringing together industry leaders, STEM professionals, and educators for a day of transformative learning and connection.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this year’s EnCorps Learning Summit, a pivotal annual event that underscores our commitment to supporting and uplifting the education community," says Dr. Amy Hee Kim, Executive Director of EnCorps. "In an ever-evolving educational landscape, this summit will provide a crucial platform for collective action, offering practical strategies and fostering an interactive network to inform educators and ultimately, enrich the lives of students."

The summit agenda is packed with dynamic sessions and engaging activities, starting with registration & breakfast at 8:30 AM, where guests will receive their conference packets and prepare for an enriching day.

**Engaging Presentations & STEM Workshops **

Topics and workshops for the day include:

-The Current State of Education: Collective Action for a Thriving Educational Future

-Empowering Healing: Strategies for Supporting Students and Families Through Trauma

-From Connection to Impact: How Tutor to Student Relationships Foster Community

-A hands-on Makerspace Challenge

-Crafting Your STEM Narrative: Storytelling for Social Impact

-Going Beyond the Lab Coat: Exploring the Diverse World of STEM Careers

-The Resilient Educator Lab

**Guest Speakers**

Guest speakers include:

-Nicole Wellman Noble, Consultant and former VP of People Development at Bright Star Schools

-Alestra Flores Menendez, Director of Multilingual Initiatives at Amplify

-Marisol Perez (LAUSD), Math and Engineering teacher at John C Fremont High School STEAM Magnet

-Shawn Brown, Founder and Executive Director, Pasadena Rosebud Academy

-Guest School Psychologist Pat Adams

-Monique Austin, Quality Control III - Microbiology, Gilead Sciences

-Maud Rao, Chief Strategy Officer of Workforce Development at Innovation Impact Partners

-Isaias Hernandez, aka Queer Brown Vegan, Environmentalist, Educator, Creator

-Tabitha Christopher, CEO of Legacy Impact Co.

We will also host two surprise student keynote speakers to inspire the crowd for this momentous occasion. These top scholars are a part of the Los Angeles Unified School District with an interest in STEM.

**Our Valued Partners**

This year’s summit is powered by Discord, 4imprint, Fidelity Charitable, Oriental Trading Company, and That’s It!. If you’d like to sponsor the summit, contact katrina.jefferson@encorps.org.

**Registration Details**

Registration for the Learning Summit is now open! STEM professionals and educators outside of the EnCorps community will pay a donation as their ticket price. EnCorps Alumni, Fellows and Tutors can complete free online registration at www.encorps.org/learn/learning-summit . Early registration is encouraged as space may be limited. The registration deadline is July 10, 2025. We hope to see you there!

—--------------------------------------------------

EnCorps addresses the shortage of qualified STEM teachers in public schools by connecting STEM professionals with highly effective educators, ensuring students in under-resourced communities receive quality STEM education and mentorship. The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program® recruits, and supports STEM professionals and individuals with advanced STEM degrees to explore teaching, offering a sustainable solution to the STEM teacher shortage. The EnCorps STEMx Tutors Program provides targeted math support to middle school students through volunteer STEM professionals, subject-matter experts, and STEM college students, building their abilities and confidence before high school. The EnCorps CTE Teacher Training program offers school districts a solid foundation for their new CTE teachers by providing classroom pedagogy and best practices with the goal of improving CTE teacher retention and success. Founded in 2007, EnCorps Inc. is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.

