Prime Minister Golob: "The agreement we have signed will contribute to coexistence and positive stories on both sides of the border"

SLOVENIA, June 23 - The two prime ministers first held a one-on-one meeting and then signed an agreement between the governments of Slovenia and Croatia on the construction, management, and maintenance of existing bridging structures on the state border. After signing, Prime Minister Golob and Prime Minister Plenković made statements to the press.

Prime Minister Golob began by highlighting the friendly relations with his Croatian counterpart and expressed his satisfaction that their cooperation focused on concrete and feasible steps with a direct impact on people's everyday lives. "Today, Prime Minister Plenković and I signed an agreement that I believe will have a truly positive impact on the population along the entire land border. 23 structures in need of maintenance, renovation and upgrading are intended to ensure that the border connects rather than divides, enabling the population to continue living in harmony and coexistence and to weave beautiful, positive life stories on both sides of the border," said Prime Minister Golob.

He went on to say that he and the Croatian Prime Minister had also discussed the upcoming NATO summit. "We exchanged views on the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague. We both welcome the flexibility that has been achieved in defining defence spending, because this is the only way each country can contribute in its own way to security and to the defence capabilities of the entire alliance," he emphasised.

Prime Minister Golob said that he had acquainted Croatian Prime Minister Plenković with the activities related to preparations for the decision on the construction of a second unit of the Krško nuclear power plant. "The Republic of Croatia is already participating in the preparation of this project as an equal partner with whom we have had positive experiences. Discussions will continue in the coming months and years," he said.

Prime Minister Golob emphasised that both sides wished to further strengthen cooperation. He also thanked the Slovenian and Croatian ministers of infrastructure for preparing the agreement. "My wish is that the trust that has already materialised today spreads to other areas as well. I am very optimistic about the development of relations. Especially because I believe that shared victories connect us," he stressed.

Prime Minister Golob also commented on the situation in the Middle East. "The position of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia is clear: peace is the only option. Unfortunately, escalation does not generally lead to peace. We want and have called on all leaders to refrain from further hostilities and to work towards calming the situation," the Prime Minister stated clearly. He expressed hope that the talks in The Hague and Brussels in the coming days would be constructive. "We expect a debate on the Association Agreement between Israel and the European Union and a serious discussion about the fulfilment or non-fulfilment of Article 2 of the Association Agreement," emphasised Prime Minister Golob. He added that Slovenia would strive to convince other Member States to support the revision, at least in the part concerning the trade agreement.

Prime Minister Golob also stressed the successful cooperation of security bodies of both countries. "Prime Minister Plenković noted the excellent cooperation between the Slovenian and Croatian police forces in addressing security challenges – another achievement built on mutual trust. Preventive measures are crucial to mitigating future risks," he said.

The Croatian Prime Minister Plenković thanked his Slovenian counterpart for hosting him in Vinica and welcomed the signing of the agreement. "We have signed a very good agreement that will facilitate the construction and maintenance of bridges connecting Croatia and Slovenia, and our two nations and border communities. Every visit to Slovenia is an opportunity to reflect on our relations, which are currently characterised by a high level of trust and partnership," he stated.

He went on to highlight the importance of trade ties between Slovenia and Croatia. "Slovenia is one of Croatia's most important trading partners - last year's figure of EUR 7.7 billion in trade speaks for itself. We also appreciate the large number of Slovenian tourists who visit the Adriatic coast. All of this brings us closer together and strengthens our relationship," he said.

Prime Minister Plenković also emphasised Croatia's commitment to continuing to cooperate in nuclear energy. "We are satisfied with the ongoing talks and are pleased to have co-owned the Krško Nuclear Power Plant for the past 50 years. Nuclear energy has the lowest CO₂ emissions and causes the least harm to the environment and people. Our aim is to continue this efficient, sustainable use of electricity," he added.

Prime Minister Plenković went on to say that he and the Slovenian Prime Minister had also discussed traffic at border crossing points with the Slovenian Prime Minister, highlighting the exceptional flexibility of the Slovenian police. They also addressed the prevention of illegal migration, the upcoming NATO summit and defence spending.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Prime Minister Plenković stressed the urgent need to protect civilians. "We must prevent civilian casualties. Several weeks ago, we adopted a resolution to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. We are working with organisations involved in humanitarian relief and the Croatian government will support all efforts aimed at preventing civilian casualties," he concluded.

The agreement between the Slovenian and Croatian governments on the construction, management and maintenance of existing bridging facilities at the state border will comprehensively govern the relationship between the two countries' competent authorities with regard to the management, maintenance and potential new bridging facilities along the common state border. The agreement covers 23 such facilities at the border with Croatia, most of which are in poor condition, posing challenges for local border communities. It will facilitate much-needed renovation work and help improve the quality of life for citizens on both sides of the border, while also enhancing road safety.