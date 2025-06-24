AHA video highlights how Medicaid protects care for pregnant women, the elderly

A new video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care” features Patricia Mook, DNP, R.N., senior vice president of nursing operations, education and professional development at Advocate Health. Mook shares how Medicaid helps the health system support its patients, particularly in rural communities, and how cuts to Medicaid would reduce access for the elderly, pregnant women and children. WATCH NOW

