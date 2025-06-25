Black Talon Security Wins Pax8 Beyond Award for MVP Security, North America

Black Talon Security honored at the 2025 Pax8 Beyond Partner Awards as MVP Security, North America Gary Salman, Black Talon CEO, shakes hands with Lane Brannan, Pax8 Executive Vice President & General Manager of Americas, on stage at the Pax8 2025 Beyond Conference Pax8 Team: Scott Chasin, CEO; Libby McIhany, CPO; Lane Brannan, EVP & GM of Americas; Jared Pangretic, SVP Sales, Americas; Black Talon: Jules Vergara, CTO; Gary Salman, CEO; Josh Hyman, CISO; Pax8: Craig Donovan, Chief Experience Officer; Nick Heddy, President & CCO

A valued partnership enabling effective, affordable top-tier cybersecurity protection for all clients

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Talon Security today announced it has received the 2025 Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the Most Valued Partner (MVP) Security, North America category during Pax8’s 2025 Beyond conference. The awards program recognizes partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace.“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Pax8 as the top cybersecurity company among more than 40,000 managed service providers,” stated Gary Salman, CEO of Black Talon Security. “This achievement is a direct reflection of the relentless dedication, expertise, and passion of the entire Black Talon team. I’m deeply grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to protecting our clients, and to our customers for placing their trust in us every day.”“Part of our multi-layered approach to cyber prevention utilizes the latest monitoring tools to protect our clients,” emphasized Josh Hyman, CISO of Black Talon Security. “We continuously evolve our toolsets to stay ahead of the emerging attack vectors used by threat actors. Partnering with Pax8 allows us to rapidly deploy these advanced tools to protect our clients. With healthcare organizations being among the most targeted, our solutions, when integrated into our EAGLEi™ cyber risk platform , deliver unmatched visibility and empower practices of all sizes to proactively manage and strengthen their security posture.”Held in Denver, from June 8th-10th, Beyond 2025, provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community, and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders and custom-built breakout sessions. 34 awards were presented during the conference, showcasing the incredible transformation, impact, and success these partners are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8.“We are inspired by our partners’ innovation and drive when it comes to supporting their SMB customers with leading-edge cloud solutions and now AI initiatives,” said Lane Brannan, GM and Executive Vice President of Pax8 Americas. “We are honored to award our partner’s ongoing efforts to empower customers with technology that transforms business and ultimately drives customer growth.”About Pax8Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.To learn more about Pax8, visit www.pax8.com About Black Talon SecurityBlack Talon Security specializes in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for healthcare organizations. Going far beyond conventional IT services, Black Talon’s approach ensures robust protection against today’s most sophisticated cyberthreats. The company’s proprietary EAGLEi™ platform equips organizations with actionable insights to identify vulnerabilities, meet compliance standards, and significantly enhance their resilience to cyberattacks. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Black Talon is the partner that healthcare organizations trust to safeguard sensitive information.To learn more about Black Talon Security, visit www.blacktalonsecurity.com

