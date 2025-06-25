British Styling Brand Hairbond Marks 15-Year Milestone with Expansion Plans and Industry Recognition

Football's Finest Choose Hairbond: From Premier League stars to rising talents, elite athletes across the game trust Hairbond’s professional hair products to stay sharp, confident, and camera-ready. #Hairbond #BestHairClay #MensGrooming #FootballStyle Hairbond at 15 – Founder Scott Michaels in the lab, still hands-on after fifteen years of innovation, creating the elite formulas that made Hairbond a global name in men's haircare.

Celebrating 15 years of elite styling, Hairbond expands its celebrity-favoured, barber-designed range with new launches set for 2025.

We built Hairbond to break the mould—premium performance, no compromise, and a product men are proud to use every day.” — Scott Michaels

LANCASTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairbond , a British men’s haircare brand founded in a small barbershop in Lancaster, is celebrating its fifteenth year with new product launches and continued recognition across sports, entertainment, and grooming circles.Established by Scott Michaels in 2010, Hairbond was created to provide barbers and stylists with premium hair products crafted without harsh chemicals. Over the past fifteen years, Hairbond has expanded its reach across the United Kingdom and into international markets, becoming a trusted choice for professional barbers, athletes, and actors.Hairbond’s commitment to using clean ingredients and premium formulations has attracted a loyal following. Its range — including popular products such as Shaper Toffee and Distorter Clay — has been embraced by notable figures including England footballers Jordan Pickford and Jack Grealish. Hollywood actors and television personalities have also been spotted using Hairbond’s products during film and TV productions.Commenting on the milestone, founder Scott Michaels said: “We started in a small shop with a focus on creating something better. The goal was never just about selling hair products — it was about raising the standard. It’s humbling to see Hairbond now recognized worldwide, and we look forward to launching new products that continue to reflect our values of quality and craft.”As part of its expansion plans for 2025, Hairbond will introduce five new products while continuing to partner with barbershops and salons internationally.For more information, visit [Hairbond.com].

