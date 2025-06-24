Submit Release
Test vendor moves to toss California's lawsuit over botched bar exam, says fraud claims fail

The testing company that delivered California’s disastrous February bar exam asked a judge on Friday to throw out the bulk of The State Bar of California’s lawsuit against it, claiming that the state bar cannot rely on the company's early statements about its online testing capacity to demonstrate fraud.

