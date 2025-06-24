Attorney General Andrew Bailey Demands St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery Resign Or Face Removal – Opens Tip Line For Whistleblowers

St Louis, MO. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is demanding the immediate resignation of St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery by noon on June 25 or face immediate removal proceedings in the form of a writ of quo warranto.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to upholding the rule of law in St. Louis,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Sheriff Alfred Montgomery’s job is to secure the courthouse, protect detainees, and uphold public trust, not abuse taxpayer resources. This level of misconduct and instability demands immediate accountability.”

Given the widely published and disturbing allegations, the Attorney General’s Office is prepared to act on behalf of the citizens of St. Louis. The writ will point to a troubling pattern of instability and misconduct under Sheriff Alfred Montgomery’s leadership. As the elected Sheriff of the City of St. Louis, he is legally and ethically responsible for the conduct of his office. Throughout his tenure, the Sheriff’s Office has been repeatedly accused of (1) financial mismanagement, (2) workplace misconduct and abuse of authority, and (3) a failure to perform his duties. Taken together, these issues reflect a systemic failure to uphold the integrity of the office and have severely undermined public trust in law enforcement operations within the City.

Pursuant to the Attorney General’s demand, a letter of resignation, effective immediately, must be submitted to the Governor of Missouri, the Mayor of the City of St. Louis, and the President of the Board of Aldermen by noon on June 25th.

The Attorney General’s Office has established a public tip line. The public is invited to provide additional information regarding the sheriff’s misconduct. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to email STLcorruption@ago.mo.gov.

Under Missouri law, a writ of quo warranto may be brought by the Attorney General to remove an official who has usurped or unlawfully held office, or who has forfeited it through willful neglect or abuse of duty. The Missouri General Assembly specifically authorized this action for officeholders who fail to perform their duties, violate criminal laws, or engage in fraudulent or negligent conduct. This powerful tool exists to protect the public and uphold the integrity of public service.

Quo warranto has been utilized throughout Missouri’s history to uphold the rule of law and safeguard citizens from corrupt or negligent officials. Most notably, it was lawfully used to remove Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, whose repeated failure to prosecute cases, communicate with victims, and enforce the state’s criminal laws caused widespread harm, ultimately leading to her resignation in the face of quo warranto proceedings.

“We relentlessly pursue any public official who violates the law. This office has a zero-tolerance policy on public corruption,” concluded Attorney General Bailey.