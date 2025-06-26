Enertis Applus+ Delivers Independent Engineering Expertise to Texas BESS Projects for Excelsior Energy Capital

Stand-alone energy storage project container unit.

Expert Consultancy Provides Technical Due Diligence for a Suite of Three Texas-based BESS Projects Totaling 550 MW

In 2025, the Excelsior Energy Capital portfolio of 550MW will make up almost 10% of additional capacity for the state's storage...and enable a... leap forward in the deployment of storage assets.” — Inaki Herrero, Enertis Applus+ Managing Director North America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enertis Applus+ , a global consulting, engineering, and quality control firm with extended expertise in the renewable energy and storage sectors, is acting as an Independent Engineer for Lydian Energy, a portfolio company of Excelsior Energy Capital. Enertis Applus+ is providing a comprehensive suite of technical advisory services for a Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) portfolio of three standalone projects with a total capacity of 550 MW / 1,433 MWh. All three projects located in Texas are expected to reach Commercial Operation Date (COD) within a year.“BESS projects are gaining increasing relevance as part of the overall energy infrastructure. And, standalone BESS systems such as these, which are directly connected to the electrical grid, provide much-needed flexibility and reliability to the overall network,” said Inaki Herrero, Enertis Applus+ Managing Director North America. “In 2024, Texas exceeded 5GW of installed storage capacity. In 2025, the Excelsior Energy Capital portfolio of 550MW will make up almost 10% of additional capacity for the state's storage resources and enable a considerable leap forward in the deployment of storage assets. We proudly contribute our extensive BESS engineering expertise to key renewable energy players such as Lydian Energy and Excelsior Energy Capital.”The Enertis Applus+ team, including licensed professional engineers, accredited project managers, and OSHA 30 certified site personnel, performed technical due diligence (TDD) for project financing for each project. Via comprehensive analyses, the team verified that each project complied with the required technical regulations and quality standards, and identified any additional technical and economic risks. Each analysis evaluated site characteristics, design and main equipment, and grid connection, among other aspects.Enertis Applus+ will perform milestone certification for Mechanical Completion (MC), Substantial Completion (SC), and Final Completion (FC), as the projects progress. All three are at or near notice to proceed (NTP) status. Team members also evaluated Excelsior Energy Capital’s coverage of equipment warranties and operational agreements, minimizing risks and maximizing performance.As Texas continues to expand its BESS assets and BESS technology matures, considerable challenges emerge in its adoption and deployment. Utility-scale standalone BESS projects with a storage capacity exceeding 100 MW and nominal discharge durations of two hours, such as these, are key examples of successful increases in scale and impact.The individual Excelsior Energy Capital Texas projects include: Headcamp Project (150MWac/391MWh), Crane Project (200MWac/521MWh), and the Pintail Project (200MWac/521MWh).For more information contact info.us@enertisapplus.comAbout Enertis Applus+ ( www.enertisapplus.com Enertis Applus+ is a global consulting, engineering and quality control firm with expertise in the renewable energy and energy storage industries. It has a track-record of more than 25 years and over 750 GW in renewable energy and 100 GWh in energy storage projects, including Barlovento Applus+ accumulated experience. Since 2021 it is part of Applus+, one of the world's leading companies in the testing, inspection and certification sector, with over 20 years of experience in the renewable sector.Enertis Applus+ mission is to ensure maximum profitability for customers and proper risk management of their projects by providing innovative services with high added value. With a track-record of 6,000 projects in more than 65 countries, Enertis Applus+ has offices in the United States, Spain, Chile, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Italy, Colombia, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and China.ContactMaría de Sancha maria.sancha@applus.com / +34 691 25 09 77Elisa Noli elisa.noli@enertisapplus.com / +34 610 636 378US contact - Barbara Rudolph barbara.rudolph@enertisapplus.comAbout Lydian Energy ( www.lydianenergy.com Lydian Energy, based in Washington, D.C., is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. With the backing of Excelsior Energy Capital, Lydian’s experienced team of renewable energy professionals focuses on developing high-potential mid- to late-stage renewable energy assets across North America.About Excelsior Energy Capital ( www.excelsiorcapital.com Excelsior Energy Capital is a renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on middle-market investments in wind, solar and battery storage plants, and businesses across North America. The highly specialized team brings over 100 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the firm was founded in 2017 with two active funds totaling over $1.5 billion of equity capital.

