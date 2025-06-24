AIMed25 welcomes futurist Dr. Daniel Kraft as keynote speaker

Exploring what’s next in the AI-powered healthcare revolution

Changing healthcare one connection at a time. Join us at AIMed25, Nov. 10-12 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego.” — AIMED25

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIMed is thrilled to announce that Dr. Daniel Kraft, pioneering physician-scientist, inventor, and founder of Exponential Medicine, will take center stage as a keynote speaker at AIMed25, happening November 10–12, 2025 in San Diego, California.With more than 25 years at the cutting edge of health and biomedical innovation, Dr. Kraft is known for his ability to connect the dots between rapidly evolving technologies, from artificial intelligence and genomics to wearable devices and regenerative medicine. His keynote will offer a visionary look at how these exponential technologies are converging to transform healthcare as we know it.“Daniel Kraft brings unmatched vision and clarity to the conversation about what’s next in healthcare,” said Dr. Anthony Chang, pediatric cardiologist and founder of AIMed. “His keynote will inspire and energize our audience to think boldly about how AI and other technologies can improve lives on a global scale.”Dr. Kraft’s insights have captivated audiences at TED, Singularity University, and major global health forums. At AIMed25, he’ll challenge attendees to think beyond the traditional boundaries of care delivery and explore how to build a smarter, more connected, and more human-centered healthcare ecosystem.AIMed25 gathers the world’s most forward-thinking clinicians, data scientists, health executives, and innovators to discuss practical, ethical, and visionary uses of AI in medicine. With over 100 sessions across clinical care, research, operations, education, and ethics, AIMed25 delivers real-world insights for those building the future of healthcare. Early bird registration is now open, and attendees are invited to shape the agenda by voting for the sessions they want to see featured.Learn more and register at: https://aimed.swoogo.com/AIMed25

