Leadership Transition at the Department of Housing & Community Development

Director Bryan Horn will depart from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development May 30, 2025 to accept another position. As the architect of Governor Youngkin's "Make Virginia Home" initiative, Horn led the Administration's efforts to catalyze housing construction statewide. Deputy Secretary of Commerce & Trade Maggie Beal will serve as the agency's interim director.

"Director Horn's leadership has touched every corner of the Commonwealth. We owe Bryan a debt of gratitude for his public service," said Secretary of Commerce & Trade Juan Pablo Segura. "Deputy Secretary Beal brings a wealth of experience to DHCD that will immediately benefit Virginia businesses and communities."

Since joining the Youngkin Administration in 2022, Horn led reform of Virginia's Uniform Building Code—creating savings for homeowners averaging $24,000 per new house. He also oversaw the Virginia Housing Trust Fund and other state and federal funding sources that helped create and preserve affordable housing and worked to reform allocation methods for tax-exempt private activity bonds that support affordable housing.

During Horn's tenure, Virginia has built more than 150,000 new broadband connections to homes and businesses—exceeding all other states three-fold. Additionally, Director Horn led efforts to help Southwest Virginia communities recover from Hurricane Helene. He oversaw creation of the Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund and expedited federal assistance through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Maggie Beal joined the Youngkin Administration in 2024, focusing on rural economic development. Beal is an economist who has served in federal, state, and local government. She will continue to serve as Deputy Secretary of Commerce & Trade concurrently with duties as Interim Director.