Government supports request for new postponement of sanctions against NIS

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović confirmed that the government has sent a letter to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury, in which she supported the request of Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) to extend the valid operating licence for an additional 180 days after 27 June.

